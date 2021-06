In the last month, there has been a jump of 55 percent in vaccination for COVID19 in active duty service members in the US military. A senior defense official has said that the boost in vaccination has taken place after Pentagon has opened up the vaccinations for the general population in April. About a month ago, out of 1.4 million active-duty service members, nearly 500000 people have been given the first dose of the shot. Now around 775000 troops have been given the first dose of the shot. This sharp rise in the rate of vaccination has been seen after the US military has given a green signal to vaccinations for all service members. This has allowed people to get the shot who have not been in the high-priority Tier 1 group. However, it is unclear if the surge in the rate of vaccination among military people will remain the same or it will go down. The US military has been facing a hard time with vaccine hesitancy among the young population. The officials have said that the young population in the US military does not see a huge incentive in getting a shot that is not mandatory. As per the report, the rate of vaccine declination has been nearly 67 percent for II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune in mid-April. The vaccine declination rate across the Marine Crops has been around 36 percent, said the experts.