Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

By Samantha Bergeson
E! Online
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs. Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares. After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. His rep confirmed the casting exclusively to E! News. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"

Darren McGavin made a name for himself as an actor who could take on any role, whether on a Broadway stage or in front of the camera. Read on to discover more about the actor. Best known for stepping into the shoes of the vampire hunting journalist Carl Kolchak in "The Night Stalker" movies and series, Darren McGavin's reputation as an actor that goes all-in precedes him.