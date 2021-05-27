Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy
Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares. After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. His rep confirmed the casting exclusively to E! News. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"