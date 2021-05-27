Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

Two directors of high-profile films about serial killer Ted Bundy have gotten into a war of words this week, as director Amber Sealey—whose film No Man Of God, starring Luke Kirby as the infamous killer, and Elijah Wood as the FBI agent trying to plumb his mind, just opened at the Tribeca Film Festival—talked to Variety about an email she recently received from director Joe Berlinger. Berlinger was apparently unhappy with comments Sealey made during the promotion of No Man Of God that he thought were pointed at his films Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and the Zac Efron-starring dramatization Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, and said as much, accusing her in the lengthy letter of “tearing down my work to promote yours.”