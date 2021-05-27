Troy football going back to 100% capacity this fall

No. 3 Alabama and No. 2 UCLA square off in the women’s College World Series on Friday, June 4. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. In a tournament that has already seen drama - Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings on Thursday - both the Tide and Bruins took care of business in their first games.