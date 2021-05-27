Cancel
Troy, AL

Troy football going back to 100% capacity this fall

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Troy will operate at 100% capacity with full tailgating for the 2021 football season at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the school announced Friday. The decision comes after “in-depth conversations with Troy University leaders, local and state lawmakers and health care professionals,” according to the school’s announcement. The Trojans open the season at home Sept. 4 vs. Southern, and also have home games with South Alabama, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Liberty.

