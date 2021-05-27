Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.

wbckfm.com
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Expedia#Front Man#Northern Michigan#Democrats#Trip Advisor#Hotel Kicks Family#Rude Cassandra#Filthy#Terrible Customer Service#Video#Dirty Laundry#Complaints#Customer Reviews#Water Running#Terrible Service#Attempt#5 Star Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Mackinaw City, MIPosted by
BoardingArea

Video: Hotel Owner Kicks Out “Dumb Democrat”

A Facebook user named Jennifer shares an unbelievable experience she had over spring break at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City, Michigan. According to Jennifer’s version of events:. She was going on a spring break adventure with a friend and their five kids, and spent a night...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Caught Breaking COVID Rules at Bar

Once again, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) finds herself in hot water after a photo surfaced showing her breaking her own social distancing rules at an East Lansing bar over the weekend. “The group shot of 13 individuals appeared to violate the governor’s restaurant capacity order issued May 15 on ‘gathering...
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

Man caught on video attacking South Bend home with bat

A man has been caught on video attacking a South Bend home with a baseball bat. The owner of the home is speaking out after the attacker shattered windows in both her home and car. The video was caught on the homeowner's doorbell camera. The man can be seen on...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attack caught on camera; couple intervenes, calls police

MILWAUKEE - A couple in Milwaukee's Brewers Hill neighborhood chased off a suspect during a domestic violence incident early Sunday, May 23. The crime came right to their doorstep. The violent attack and intense intervention were captured on camera. A woman came to Kristine Culver's front door. "At first, she...
Lotterywpdh.com

Store Owner Finds $1M Scratch-Off in Trash, Returns it to Customer

Imagine someone you know, or in this case see everyday, tosses a scratch-off lottery ticket in the trash because they assume it's worthless. Upon examining that discarded ticket you find out that it may in fact be a loser, but it hasn't been scratched fully. Not a big deal you say, this probably happens all of the time. Now, let's say you decide to scratch the rest of the "loser" ticket only to learn that it was worth 1 million dollars. Now what do you do? The person who left it behind thinks it's a loser, but you know it's NOT. Would you give it back or keep the money? As unlikely as that scenario is, a Springfield, MA man and his family were recently in that same exact situation and after a few sleepless nights and a battle with their conscience, the family did what many wouldn't; they gave the million dollar scratch-off back to a regular customer who thought it was a loser. Unbelievable.
Beauty & Fashionwoodworkingnetwork.com

Video: Custom jewelry trays for any drawer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Jewelry Tray Factory specializes in manufacturing jewelry trays and inserts that incorporate high-value materials such as velvet and ultra-suede fabrics in a variety of colors. The Jewelry Tray Factory prides itself in its ability to offer custom sizes and designs per customer requirements. “Quality...
Largo, FLbleedingcool.com

Evicted Floridan Comic Shop Owner, Selling Comics To Pay Hotel Room

Pat Potter is the owner of the comic book store Comic World in Largo, Florida, for 38 years. In November 2019, he suffered a stroke and has been in recovery since, but this put the future of his comic store in jeopardy. The pandemic lockdown last year saw him face landlords that did not recognise the situation as a valid reason for struggling with rent payments, and despite payments coming in, they began eviction proceedings. Coupled with government grants, Potter was able to pay off everything including attorney's fees, but with his medical conditions, he found selling online was almost impossible. at the time and still causes him grief.