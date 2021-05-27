Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

Imagine someone you know, or in this case see everyday, tosses a scratch-off lottery ticket in the trash because they assume it's worthless. Upon examining that discarded ticket you find out that it may in fact be a loser, but it hasn't been scratched fully. Not a big deal you say, this probably happens all of the time. Now, let's say you decide to scratch the rest of the "loser" ticket only to learn that it was worth 1 million dollars. Now what do you do? The person who left it behind thinks it's a loser, but you know it's NOT. Would you give it back or keep the money? As unlikely as that scenario is, a Springfield, MA man and his family were recently in that same exact situation and after a few sleepless nights and a battle with their conscience, the family did what many wouldn't; they gave the million dollar scratch-off back to a regular customer who thought it was a loser. Unbelievable.