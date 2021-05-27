Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeping Pandemic Qualifying Rules and Standard Calendar Year

The Oscars have been postponed for a second consecutive year, and relaxed eligibility rules allowing films to skip movie theaters will be kept in place due to the pandemic, the Academy said Thursday. The 94th Academy Awards will now take place on March 27, 2022, exactly a month later than originally planned, and are set to return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. After ratings nosedived for this year's unusual, pandemic-affected Oscars -- which were held at a Los Angeles train station -- the postponement avoids potentially costly clashes with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics. American football's biggest event takes place in Los Angeles next year on February 13, while the global winter sports extravaganza is due to be held in Beijing from February 4-20.