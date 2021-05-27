Cancel
Public Health

Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeping Pandemic Qualifying Rules and Standard Calendar Year

By Clayton Davis
Variety
 8 days ago
Giving needed breathing room between the Olympics and the Super Bowl, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted for a spring ceremony. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, exiting its originally scheduled airdate of Feb. 27. With the Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement looming, the sure-to-be densely packed film year has also been given its eligibility and qualifying requirements, which mirror this past year’s addendums.

