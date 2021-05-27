Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeping Pandemic Qualifying Rules and Standard Calendar Year
Giving needed breathing room between the Olympics and the Super Bowl, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted for a spring ceremony. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, exiting its originally scheduled airdate of Feb. 27. With the Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement looming, the sure-to-be densely packed film year has also been given its eligibility and qualifying requirements, which mirror this past year’s addendums.variety.com