The following information was released by the Government of India:. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has extended the bid submission date to 15th June for implementation of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme phase-II for setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar projects with viability gap funding (VGF). Earlier, the last date to submit the bids was 30th May. A VGF is provided to cover the cost difference between domestic and imported solar cells and modules. VGF will be released in two tranches.