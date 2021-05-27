Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Psychic Now Offers a Weekend Brunch With Mapo Tofu Biscuits and Gravy

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychic, the cocktail bar on Mississippi now run by Diane Lam, is generally sticking to fried chicken and rice during its evening service. However, Lam is getting into some new territory with the bar’s new weekend brunch service. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the bar serves dishes like mapo tofu biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, and strawberry french toast, with Deadstock coffee and slushies to sip on the side. [EaterWire]

pdx.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mapo Tofu#A La Carte#Brunch#Food Drink#Fried Chicken#Fried Rice#Side Dishes#The Toast#Psychic Now Offers#Eaterwire#The Brunch Cafe#Cape Cod Salt Vinegar#Esquire Lsb#Olympian#Johnson Johnson#Wweek#Palestinian#Pbj#Scotch Lodge#Psychic Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Stores with Stories: Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant

Comfort food reigns supreme on the menu of Park Vue, a soul food restaurant at the edge of the city’s Schiller Park. Daughter-mother owners Harrita West and Schenita Williams say that they yearned to try their hands at being restaurateurs while creating a welcoming place for their community. The Schiller...
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Chicago, ILEater

A Retractable Glass Rooftop Canopy and Fancy Weekend Brunch Debut in Fulton Market

One of Chicago’s most popular private event spaces is making long-term adjustments brought on by the pandemic and its impact on dining. The team at Morgan’s on Fulton has installed a sliding retractable roof to provide cover for weddings and other special occasions held at the Fulton Market venue. The owner’s ground-floor restaurant, Marvin’s Food & Fuel, is making use of the newly covered space to serve the public weekend brunch, allowing venue operators to maximize on the investment in the building.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Garage Brunch

Great music and lots of fun. The burgers where not bottomless. We all had 2 slices of burger each (so one whole burger) ?. I am extremely unhappy with how we were dealt with for the garage brunch yesterday on the 22nd of may at tiger tiger. We were seated...
Restaurantsvirginialiving.com

Chicken ‘n’ Biscuits

An Arlington ghost kitchen offers Southern carryout and delivery. Smokecraft Modern Barbecue, a new Arlington barbecue restaurant opened in July 2020 by competitive barbecue team Smokecraft, launched a ghost kitchen concept in September 2020. Etta Faye’s Chicken Shack offers carryout and delivery to diners. The concept was inspired by executive...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Food & DrinksTurnto10.com

Sunday Brunch: Beignets

I'm a big fan of Italian dough boys! If you are too, Chef Frank Terranova says this French version may even top them. They're called beignets, and they look like little powdered donuts. Now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted and we can have people in our homes again, these...
Elkhart, INWNDU

I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck. Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart. Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled...
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Biscuit Boss looks to kick traditional brunch to the curb

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Casey Stevens is making her entrepreneurial debut this spring as the Biscuit Boss. It's been a long journey back for this mother of two who lost her longtime job in the corporate world during the pandemic. “I was pretty devastated because I loved working in test kitchens...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipespacificpotluck.com

Ground Pork Mapo Tofu

Ground pork Mapo Tofu is one of the easiest meals to cook at home. It is even easier if you know what package or mix to buy. Sometimes you are in a hurry, sometimes you don’t have the time, and sometimes you don’t have all the ingredients. I think that is where knowing what packages and what brands taste the best to you is worth it. For me, mapo tofu is one of those dishes. Add in Ground pork, tofu, and some green onions (or peas), and you are rocking a fine meal for dinner on a weeknight. Serve this over some steam rice, and you have a tasty dinner. It beats or meets take out, and you save yourself probably about 30 minutes driving to and from the restaurant.
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Recipesphillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: Chinese Tofu Salad

Looking for ways to mix up your weekly menu? This refreshing, light and fragrant Chinese-inspired vegetable salad is perfect for a quick healthy summer dinner meal. Wash and prepare raw vegetables on a large cutting board. Drain package of extra firm tofu, transfer to large cutting board, and use paper...
Restaurantsbravamagazine.com

5 Great Brunch Places to Try Now

Spring has sprung, and it’s slowly becoming safe to gather again. With Mother’s and Father’s Day on the horizon, what better way to celebrate the special people in your life than with brunch? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots to eat midday around town. Bassett Street Brunch Club...