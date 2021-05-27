Psychic Now Offers a Weekend Brunch With Mapo Tofu Biscuits and Gravy
Psychic, the cocktail bar on Mississippi now run by Diane Lam, is generally sticking to fried chicken and rice during its evening service. However, Lam is getting into some new territory with the bar’s new weekend brunch service. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the bar serves dishes like mapo tofu biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, and strawberry french toast, with Deadstock coffee and slushies to sip on the side. [EaterWire]pdx.eater.com