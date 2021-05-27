Cancel
Mathematics

Discovering and understanding materials through computation

By Steven G. Louie, Yang-Hao Chan, Felipe H. da Jornada, Zhenglu Li, Diana Y. Qiu
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterials modelling and design using computational quantum and classical approaches is by now well established as an essential pillar in condensed matter physics, chemistry and materials science research, in addition to experiments and analytical theories. The past few decades have witnessed tremendous advances in methodology development and applications to understand and predict the ground-state, excited-state and dynamical properties of materials, ranging from molecules to nanoscopic/mesoscopic materials to bulk and reduced-dimensional systems. This issue of Nature Materials presents four in-depth Review Articles on the field. This Perspective aims to give a brief overview of the progress, as well as provide some comments on future challenges and opportunities. We envision that increasingly powerful and versatile computational approaches, coupled with new conceptual understandings and the growth of techniques such as machine learning, will play a guiding role in the future search and discovery of materials for science and technology.

www.nature.com
ChemistryNature.com

Computational materials design

The role of computers in scientific research has notably increased over the last several decades. This has been driven by the increasing computational power of these machines as well as more efficient computational approaches, which has enabled the analysis of the increasingly complex materials that are investigated for widely differing needs such as energy, information, or applications at extreme conditions. Better materials need to be designed, but in order to achieve improved materials there needs to be comprehensive insight into behaviour, from the ångström to the micrometre, and from the femtosecond to the millisecond. Computation can certainly help in this endeavour.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Understanding Bandits with Graph Feedback

Houshuang Chen (1), Zengfeng Huang (2), Shuai Li (1), Chihao Zhang (1) ((1) Shanghai Jiao Tong University, (2) Fudan University) The bandit problem with graph feedback, proposed in [Mannor and Shamir, NeurIPS 2011], is modeled by a directed graph $G=(V,E)$ where $V$ is the collection of bandit arms, and once an arm is triggered, all its incident arms are observed. A fundamental question is how the structure of the graph affects the min-max regret. We propose the notions of the fractional weak domination number $\delta^*$ and the $k$-packing independence number capturing upper bound and lower bound for the regret respectively. We show that the two notions are inherently connected via aligning them with the linear program of the weakly dominating set and its dual -- the fractional vertex packing set respectively. Based on this connection, we utilize the strong duality theorem to prove a general regret upper bound $O\left(\left( \delta^*\log |V|\right)^{\frac{1}{3}}T^{\frac{2}{3}}\right)$ and a lower bound $\Omega\left(\left(\delta^*/\alpha\right)^{\frac{1}{3}}T^{\frac{2}{3}}\right)$ where $\alpha$ is the integrality gap of the dual linear program. Therefore, our bounds are tight up to a $\left(\log |V|\right)^{\frac{1}{3}}$ factor on graphs with bounded integrality gap for the vertex packing problem including trees and graphs with bounded degree. Moreover, we show that for several special families of graphs, we can get rid of the $\left(\log |V|\right)^{\frac{1}{3}}$ factor and establish optimal regret.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Better understanding membranes

Whether in desalination, water purification or CO2 separation, membranes play a central role in technology. The Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon has been working for several years on a new variant: it consists of special polymers that form pores of the same size on the nanometer scale. The materials to be separated, such as certain proteins, can literally slip through these pores. Because these separation layers are very thin and thus very fragile, they are bound to a spongey structure with much coarser pores, providing the structure with the necessary mechanical stability.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Understand Decision Tree Classifiers

Understand how Decision Tree Classifier works in plain language and minimum math equations. Figure out how Gini Impurity and Information Gain works from scratch. Compare with machine learning models like Neural Network, I thought Decision Tree Classifier should be the most simple one. But I was wrong, this model is a bit complex than I thought. And the model also lands the foundation for other advanced models like LightBGM and Random Forest Decision Tree. So, I spent some time learning it and try to figure out how Decision Tree Classifier works.
Mathematicscantorsparadise.com

Discovering Mathematics

Not to mention, if there is some tool that makes us capable of summing over all the prime numbers?. In this article, I will answer those questions and more. Hang tight. I have always been fascinated by doing my own research and discovering new results in mathematics. Usually, I rediscover...
ComputersAPS physics

Simulation of memristive synapses and neuromorphic computing on a quantum computer

One of the major approaches to spike-based neuromorphic computing is using memristors as analog synapses. We propose unitary quantum gates that exhibit memristive behaviors, including Ohm's law, pinched hysteresis loop and synaptic plasticity. Hysteresis depending on the quantum phase and long-term plasticity that encodes the quantum state are observed. We also propose a three-layer neural network with the capability of universal quantum computing. Quantum state classification on the memristive neural network is demonstrated. These results pave the way towards quantum spiking neural network built on unitary processes. We obtain these results in numerical simulations and experiments on the superconducting quantum computer ibmq_vigo.
Technologyaithority.com

Understanding Beyond Data Democratization

Years ago, people wrote about the democratization of technology as a phenomenon that would change people’s lives. Sure enough, today we all have pocket-sized computers that enable us to do things that previously only consultants and technology experts could do. And that’s only on the personal front—the effects on business are incalculable. The prediction that democratization of technology would transform how we go about our lives, connect with others, and conduct commerce was realized and has paved the way for another asset to be democratized: Data.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
Chemistrymit.edu

Tiny particles power chemical reactions

MIT engineers have discovered a new way of generating electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create a current simply by interacting with liquid surrounding them. The liquid, an organic solvent, draws electrons out of the particles, generating a current that could be used to drive chemical reactions or to power micro- or nanoscale robots, the researchers say.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Identification of Magnetic Interactions and High-field Quantum Spin Liquid in $α$-RuCl$_3$

The frustrated magnet $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ constitutes a fascinating quantum material platform that harbors the intriguing Kitaev physics. However, a consensus on its intricate spin interactions and field-induced quantum phases has not been reached yet. Here we exploit multiple state-of-the-art many-body methods and determine the microscopic spin model that quantitatively explains major observations in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, including the zigzag order, double-peak specific heat, magnetic anisotropy, and the characteristic M-star dynamical spin structure, etc. According to our model simulations, the in-plane field drives the system into the polarized phase at about 7 T and a thermal fractionalization occurs at finite temperature, reconciling observations in different experiments. Under out-of-plane fields, the zigzag order is suppressed at 35 T, above which, and below a polarization field of 100 T level, there emerges a field-induced quantum spin liquid. The fractional entropy and algebraic low-temperature specific heat unveil the nature of a gapless spin liquid, which can be explored in high-field measurements on $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
ChemistryAPS physics

Phase Diagram of a Deep Potential Water Model

Using the Deep Potential methodology, we construct a model that reproduces accurately the potential energy surface of the SCAN approximation of density functional theory for water, from low temperature and pressure to about 2400 K and 50 GPa, excluding the vapor stability region. The computational efficiency of the model makes it possible to predict its phase diagram using molecular dynamics. Satisfactory overall agreement with experimental results is obtained. The fluid phases, molecular and ionic, and all the stable ice polymorphs, ordered and disordered, are predicted correctly, with the exception of ice III and XV that are stable in experiments, but metastable in the model. The evolution of the atomic dynamics upon heating, as ice VII transforms first into ice.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mitigating Current Variation in Particle Beam Microscopy

Particle beam microscopy uses a scanning beam of charged particles to create images of samples, and the quality of image reconstruction suffers when this beam current varies over time. Neither conventional reconstruction methods nor time-resolved sensing acknowledges beam current variation, although through sensitivity analysis, my project demonstrates that when the beam current variation is appreciable, time-resolved sensing has significant improvement compared to conventional methods in terms of image reconstruction quality, specifically mean-squared error (MSE). To more actively combat this unknown varying beam current's effects, my project further focuses on designing an algorithm that uses time-resolved sensing for even better image reconstruction quality in the presence of beam current variation. This algorithm works by simultaneously estimating the unknown beam current variation in addition to the underlying image, offering an alternative to more conventional methods, which exploit statistical assumptions of the image content without explicitly estimating the beam current. Using a concept of excess MSE due to beam current variation, this algorithm provides a factor of 7 improvement on average, which could lead to less expensive equipment in the future. Beyond improving the image estimation, this algorithm offers a novel estimation of the beam current, potentially providing more control in manufacturing and fabrication processes.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Researchers tame silicon to interact with light for next-generation microelectronics

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from RAS Institute for Physics of Microstructures, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, ITMO University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute have found a way to increase photoluminescence in silicon, the notoriously poor emitter and absorber of photons at the heart of all modern electronics. This discovery may pave the way to photonic integrated circuits, boosting their performance.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ScienceNature.com

Multication perovskite 2D/3D interfaces form via progressive dimensional reduction

Many of the best-performing perovskite photovoltaic devices make use of 2D/3D interfaces, which improve efficiency and stability – but it remains unclear how the conversion of 3D-to-2D perovskite occurs and how these interfaces are assembled. Here, we use in situ Grazing-Incidence Wide-Angle X-Ray Scattering to resolve 2D/3D interface formation during spin-coating. We observe progressive dimensional reduction from 3D to n = 3 → 2 → 1 when we expose (MAPbBr3)0.05(FAPbI3)0.95 perovskites to vinylbenzylammonium ligand cations. Density functional theory simulations suggest ligands incorporate sequentially into the 3D lattice, driven by phenyl ring stacking, progressively bisecting the 3D perovskite into lower-dimensional fragments to form stable interfaces. Slowing the 2D/3D transformation with higher concentrations of antisolvent yields thinner 2D layers formed conformally onto 3D grains, improving carrier extraction and device efficiency (20% 3D-only, 22% 2D/3D). Controlling this progressive dimensional reduction has potential to further improve the performance of 2D/3D perovskite photovoltaics.