Detroit, MI

Gladys Knight’s Michigan House, 1966-1973

By John Robinson
Cover picture for the article

From 1966-1973, 16860 LaSalle Avenue in Detroit was the home of legendary Motown songstress Gladys Knight. Gladys Knight might be thought of as being from Michigan, but she was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1944. At only seven years old, she won on the old TV show “Ted Mack's original...

Battle Creek, MI
Related
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4. Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

There will be blood, folks. Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone. The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit casino regulator OK'd as head of state gaming control board

The deputy director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board's division responsible for regulating Detroit's casinos on Monday became executive director of the agency. The Michigan Senate last week approved Henry Williams' six-year appointment to lead the regulatory body administering licenses and enforcing statutes concerning the state's gaming industry in a 34-1 confirmation vote. He replaces Richard Kalm, who resigned in April following the January launch of online gambling in Michigan.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Green light for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer's Comerica Park concert

Not only are concerts preparing to return Detroit this summer, stadium concerts are being readied for the summer season as well. Case in point: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour is a go for Comerica Park on Aug. 10. The show is a make-up date for the planned Aug. 19, 2020, date that was announced and shelved as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...