Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Legislative oversight, Literacy Act delay bills die today unless Ivey signs

aldailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few of the more controversial bills of the 2021 legislative session will die at 11:59 tonight if Gov. Kay Ivey doesn’t sign them. Among those still awaiting Ivey’s approval are bills to give more legislative oversight of state spending, including her office’s, and delaying until 2024 a requirement that third-grade students not reading proficiently be held back. Legislation to change teachers’ benefits also still needs Ivey’s signature.

www.aldailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Legislature#State Lawmakers#House Oversight#House Lawmakers#The General Fund#Gop#Gov Kay Ivey#Legislation#The Senate#State Spending#Governor#State Contracts#Session#Literacy#House Leadership#Retirement Costs#Rep Mike Jones#Third Grade Students#Language
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs daylight savings bill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill on Thursday that would put Alabama on daylight saving time (DST) year-round — as long as Congress amends a federal law to authorize states to make the change. The bill received nearly complete support among state legislators. It passed through the Alabama...
Alabama StateUS News and World Report

Cheers! Alabama Governor Signs Limited Wine Delivery Bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians will soon be able to have a bottle of pinot noir or chardonnay delivered in the mail after Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed wine shipment legislation into law. State lawmakers approved the bill this session after years of debate. The new law sponsored by...
Politicsalabama.gov

Governor Kay Ivey, State Legislators Align for New Veterans Suicide Prevention Initiative

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday a new statewide suicide prevention initiative for Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF). Governor Ivey was joined at the Alabama State Capitol by members of Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among SMVF to introduce the initiative, which aims to create an impactful, long-term outcome across the state. In attendance were members from the Alabama Legislature and representatives from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Mental Health, Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama National Guard, and non-profits including Still Serving Veterans and Veterans Recovery Resources.
Alabama StatePosted by
WZDX

Alabama public health groups urge Ivey to veto vaping bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala — The American Lung Association and five other groups are asking Gov. Kay Ivey to veto a bill the group says has caveats that favor the tobacco and vaping industries. House Bill 273 raises the age of buying tobacco and vaping products from 19 to 21, and establishes...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
PoliticsBrewton Standard

Ivey signs medical marijuana into law

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey met with Sen. Tim Melson today and officially signed Senate Bill 46 into law making medical marijuana available to certain state residents. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step,” Ivey said. “I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns. This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days.
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

Literacy Act requirement delay passes final vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Late into the last night of the legislative session the House gave final approval to a bill to delay the student holdback provision under the 2019 Literacy Act. Senate Bill 92 from Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, delays from spring 2022 to spring 2024 the requirement that third-grade...
Montgomery, ALTimes Daily

Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to allow public schools to teach yoga, overturning a ban put in place 27 years ago at the urging of conservative groups. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Educationalreporter.com

Governor signs more bills into law

Governor Kay Ivey has signed several pieces of legislation into law. Ivey signed Senate Bill 193, sending millions of additional dollars to Alabama school systems. SB193 includes supplemental appropriations from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund to various school systems, colleges and universities, as well as other entities.
Alabama Statetribuneledgernews.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill lifting Alabama yoga ban in K-12 schools

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill allowing K-12 schools to offer elective yoga classes to students, ending a nearly three-decade ban on the practice in the state's public schools. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, will allow local boards of education to decide whether to offer yoga...
Alabama Statemarijuanamoment.net

Alabama Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

The governor of Alabama on Monday signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state that was sent to her desk earlier this month. Following the measure’s passage, Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signaled that she intended to sign after “thoroughly reviewing it.” But while there was a general expectation that she would recommend amendments, she signed it as is.
Decatur, ALThe Decatur Daily

Ivey taking 'hard look' at Literacy Act delay

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey is being asked to veto a bill approved Monday to delay until 2024 a requirement that third grade students who can't read proficiently must repeat the grade. Two Decatur lawmakers say they are hoping for a veto. Legislation to delay by two years the holdback...
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Ivey's right

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from the federal government. It’s the right thing to do and the right time to do it. The auxiliary unemployment payments, both from the state and from the federal government, have...
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Literacy Act mandate might be waived

A key accountability component of the Alabama Literacy Act could be waved for the next two years depending on what Gov. Kay Ivey decides. The Alabama Senate and House of Representatives overwhelming voted in favor of Senate Bill 94, which will delay the mandate that all 3rd grade students must be reading on grade level before moving on. Gov. Ivey has not yet made a decision on whether to sign or veto the bill.