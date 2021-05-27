Legislative oversight, Literacy Act delay bills die today unless Ivey signs
A few of the more controversial bills of the 2021 legislative session will die at 11:59 tonight if Gov. Kay Ivey doesn’t sign them. Among those still awaiting Ivey’s approval are bills to give more legislative oversight of state spending, including her office’s, and delaying until 2024 a requirement that third-grade students not reading proficiently be held back. Legislation to change teachers’ benefits also still needs Ivey’s signature.www.aldailynews.com