The Truth About Brandy's New Disney Song

A Star Is Born is about the rise of a new talent, played by a star who becomes synonymous with the film. Actors like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga have all held the coveted role. But the rise can’t come with the fall of the older half of the couple, which in the latest iteration of the A Star Is Born films is Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper. Although the character was initially based on an actor with a waning career, the 2018 reimagining made Jackson Maine a singer; the film is about Jackson Maine’s death as Gaga’s Ally Maine rises to fame. But some fans were a little perplexed by Cooper’s character. He’s such a plausible country-rock star, some wondered whether Jackson Maine’s story was based on a real person. I mean, A Star is Born practically feels like a biopic.