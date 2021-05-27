Cancel
The Truth About Brandy's New Disney Song

Brandy is back at Disney! The R&B singer released a new song in celebration of some special Disney characters, and it has the star feeling like a kid again. The Grammy-winning artist may have 17 Hot 100 songs under her belt, including two No. 1 singles thanks to her collaborations with Monica on "The Boy Is Mine" and "Have You Ever?" But perhaps the most memorable highlight of the singer's career was her role as Cinderella in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997. The groundbreaking, diverse cast starred Whitney Houston, who brought on a teenage Brandy as the titular lead. The film also featured Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher, as well as Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and Whoopi Goldberg.

MoviesElite Daily

Here’s The Truth About Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Character

A Star Is Born is about the rise of a new talent, played by a star who becomes synonymous with the film. Actors like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga have all held the coveted role. But the rise can’t come with the fall of the older half of the couple, which in the latest iteration of the A Star Is Born films is Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper. Although the character was initially based on an actor with a waning career, the 2018 reimagining made Jackson Maine a singer; the film is about Jackson Maine’s death as Gaga’s Ally Maine rises to fame. But some fans were a little perplexed by Cooper’s character. He’s such a plausible country-rock star, some wondered whether Jackson Maine’s story was based on a real person. I mean, A Star is Born practically feels like a biopic.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Social Media’s New Rising Star Brandy Gordon

Undeniably the zeitgeist of contemporary culture is shattering standards and creating new paradigms around the forces doing the disruption. Cryptocurrency, NFT’s, Uber, Airbnb and many other emerging industries in today’s decentralized gig economy are all shining examples of new paradigms forged in the wake of the unraveling of old standards. The same concept holds true these days for modeling….where the objective to be reached isn’t necessarily piling up hundreds of brand partners like it used to be, but in fact establishing the model herself as the brand.
MusicVulture

Florence Welch’s Cruella Disney Villain Song Is Lady-Joker Vibes

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour wasn’t the only angsty-teen emo-pop music to drop yesterday. No. In yet another match thrown into the fire of Cruella’s origin story, Rodrigo’s release overshadowed Cruella de Vil’s brand-new, Hot Topic–ready Disney villain song, as written and performed by Florence + the Machine. Called “Call Me Cruella,” the track begins with a nod to the famous song from 101 Dalmatians before Florence Welch delves into such Joker-isms as “I tried to be sweet / I tried to be kind / But I feel much better now that I’m / Out of my miiiiiiiiiiiind,” and “The fabric of your little world is toooooorn.” Gleaning from the lyric video released on Disney’s Vevo yesterday, the plot of the upcoming Cruella appears to be: Emma Stone does pranks at London Fashion Week. Which sounds pretty fun, as far as Disney’s live-action remakes go.
MusicElite Daily

Billie's New Song Is A Brutal Takedown Of An Ex, But Is It About Q?

Billie Eilish tends to to write very personal music. So personal, in fact, fans often think they know exactly who her songs are about. When Eilish released her April 2021 single “Your Power,” fans presumed it was written about her ex-boyfriend, Q. Now, with her follow-up single, they think she’s taking shots at him again. Fans are speculating about whether Billie Eilish's "Lost Cause" is about Q, and they might be onto something.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Sad Truth About Masaharu Morimoto's Childhood

Chef Masaharu Morimoto is quite iconic. According to his official website, the chef has hustled hard to become successful in the food industry. His most loved venture is his chain of restaurants, with establishments in Philadelphia, India, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Japan, Orlando, and more. His biggest strength? The chef is not afraid to experiment and combine both Japanese and Western cuisines to create a unique blend of dishes.
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Global Super Star Brandy Visits Disneyland Park While Celebrating the Kickoff of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut

Earlier this week at Disneyland park, we had the privilege of checking in with global superstar and Grammy Award winning recording artist Brandy, whos celebrating the official kickoff of The Walt Disney Companys Ultimate Princess Celebration ! To kick off the celebration, Brandy, who starred as the beloved princess in “The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammersteins Cinderella,” has...
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Fact Check: Truth about Nani’s Tuck Jagadish OTT Release

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Tuck Jagadish, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead role, has postponed its theatrical release date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The film was earlier scheduled to be in the theatres on 23rd April.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

‘We The People’ Trailer: The Obamas’ Animated Netflix Series Is Basically The New ‘Schoolhouse Rock’

Man, I can’t wait to see how they spin this into the Obamas making a radical attack on America. Barack and Michelle Obama continue to spend their time after the White House to educate and entertain. Their Higher Ground production label has already delivered the documentaries Becoming, Oscar winner American Factory, and Oscar nominee Crip Camp, and now they’re back with We The People, which is basically Schoolhouse Rock for a new generation.