Man With Suspended License Flees Deadly Crash Scene — Is Located In Leesburg And Jailed
LEESBURG, Florida — One man is dead and one man is in jail, following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Leesburg Wednesday night, according to Leesburg Police Department. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, LPD located a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle crashed on Montclair Road near the intersection of Lone Oak Drive. The motorcycle rider, Joseph McMurrey, 47, of Fort Walton Beach was killed and the investigation revealed he was a victim of a hit-and-run, LPD Capt. Joe Iozzi said in a press release.www.lakelegalnews.com