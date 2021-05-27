Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, FL

Man With Suspended License Flees Deadly Crash Scene — Is Located In Leesburg And Jailed

By Marilyn M. Aciego, LLN Editor-in-Chief
lakelegalnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Florida — One man is dead and one man is in jail, following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Leesburg Wednesday night, according to Leesburg Police Department. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, LPD located a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle crashed on Montclair Road near the intersection of Lone Oak Drive. The motorcycle rider, Joseph McMurrey, 47, of Fort Walton Beach was killed and the investigation revealed he was a victim of a hit-and-run, LPD Capt. Joe Iozzi said in a press release.

www.lakelegalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Umatilla, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killed Crash#Deadly Crash#Fatal Crash#County Police#Lake County Sheriff#Lpd Capt#Lake Legal News#Lssc#The Daily Commercial#The Greta Van Susteren#Lpd Traffic Unit#Honda Accord#Man#Jail#Patrol Officers#Vehicular Homicide#Driving#Lone Oak Drive#Joseph#Apartment Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Leesburg, FLocala-news.com

Leesburg man popped in Ocala for driving with suspended license

A Leesburg man with a history of driving without a license was arrested for it again over the weekend after he was pulled over in Ocala for not having a license tag on the trailer he was pulling. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a...
Lake County, FLclick orlando

Lake County deputies seeking missing 95-year-old man

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 95-year-old man who went missing on Sunday. Deputies are searching for Ralph Burley of Mount Dora, who was last seen leaving his residence at 3925 Branch Avenue for a church service at 9:20 a.m. Burley left in a red 2018 Toyota Camry...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Volusia County, FLclick orlando

Boat with 10 occupants rescued on Lake George, deputies say

A boat with 10 occupants on it was rescued from Lake George on Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The boat was reportedly taking on water near channel marker 10 near the Volusia County line before being rescued by deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.
Leesburg, FLlakelegalnews.com

Woman’s ‘Three-Day Bender’ Ends With Victim On Ground, Injured, When Leesburg Police Arrive

LEESBURG, Florida — A woman who was described as being on a three-day “bender” is accused of hitting a woman with her vehicle following an argument in Leesburg Saturday. Darnette Raeshon Silas, 51, is accused of going to a residence at 2217 Simmons Avenue looking for a woman before 8 p.m. Saturday. An argument ensued between the two women and family members threw Silas her keys and a drink out the door in an attempt to get her to leave, according to an arrest affidavit.
Eustis, FLlakelegalnews.com

Eustis Traffic Stop Nets Alleged Robbery And Kidnapping Accomplice

EUSTIS, Florida — The alleged accomplice in a robbery and kidnapping Lake Legal News reported on in October has been arrested and is being held in the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bond. Quashown Dale Bostic, 23, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for an obscured...
Lake County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Office chaplain receives award

Chaplain Jason Low of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has received the Florida Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award for his work serving as a victim advocate. Two other non-officers also were honored for their efforts in assisting crime victims – Jude Castro, Sarasota Police Department; and Sandy Ezell, Florida Highway Patrol.
Lady Lake, FLvillages-news.com

Villager won’t be prosecuted in incident involving red Corvette

A 71-year-old Villager won’t be prosecuted in an incident last year involving his red Corvette. Last month, the prosecutor’s office announced it will not be pursuing a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement involving Allan Jones, who lives in the Village of Osceola Hills. The evidence is legally insufficient to prove his guilt, according to a document on file in Lake County Court.