Man With Suspended License Flees Deadly Crash Scene — Is Located In Leesburg And Jailed

LEESBURG, Florida — A woman who was described as being on a three-day “bender” is accused of hitting a woman with her vehicle following an argument in Leesburg Saturday. Darnette Raeshon Silas, 51, is accused of going to a residence at 2217 Simmons Avenue looking for a woman before 8 p.m. Saturday. An argument ensued between the two women and family members threw Silas her keys and a drink out the door in an attempt to get her to leave, according to an arrest affidavit.