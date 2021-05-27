Cancel
Florida State

Florida Governor: $765 Million Funding for Teachers

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by teachers, school principals, and superintendents in Baker County, Sarasota County and Okaloosa County to announce a total of $765 million in funding to support Florida's teachers. These investments include $550 million to continue elevating minimum teacher salaries, as well as $215 million to provide all of Florida's eligible public school principals and teachers with $1,000 disaster relief payments.

