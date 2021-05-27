Pretzel Purveyor Auntie Anne’s Debuts Its First Drive-Thru Location in Dallas-Fort Worth

King G, an upscale beer bar and deli-influenced restaurant, is coming to the brewery-dense Crossroads neighborhood in July. The new project gets its title from Gambrinus, a name you know if you’ve spent any time in the world of European beer, and comes from industry veterans Eric Flanagan (Westport Ale House, Bridger’s Bottle Shop) and Howard Hanna (The Rieger, Ça Va) will have a horseshoe-shaped bar upstairs and an intimate basement space that, with luck, may grow into the type of scene the Rieger’s lower level was known for. Hanna is making sandwiches using local meats and bread from the excellent new Blackhole Bakery on Troost. Among the sandos on standby are muffuletta, a Japanese-style egg salad sandwich and an eggplant and artichoke sandwich with Lebanese garlic sauce, deviled egg potato salad, and burrata plus oils and spices. The spot will also have natural wine and what they’re billing as “unpretentious” cocktails.