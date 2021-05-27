Cancel
The Best Memorial Day Deals for Car Enthusiasts at Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, and More

By Lisa Conant
thedrive.com
Cover picture for the articleDuring one of the biggest shopping events of the year, there are plenty of deals for the auto fanatic. Memorial Day is the official kickoff of summer, but in addition to barbecues, games of bags, and outdoor gatherings, Memorial Day weekend means big sale events at some of your favorite auto retailers. Whether you’re in need of tools for the garage, looking to upgrade your vehicle with new accessories, or you simply need to stock up on supplies to keep your car looking its best, everything is on sale this holiday weekend.

