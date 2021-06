Bentos or bento boxes are a type of food container that originated in Japan. They are often described as Japanese lunch boxes, but that’s only part of the story. Bento is a whole artform surrounding packing meals to-go. Typically, bentos feature during lunch time, especially in schools. However, there are bentos you can get at train stations to eat while traveling and even luxurious haute cuisine bentos for special occasions, including weddings. Bento is just as much about how beautifully you arrange the foods inside a box as it is about the box itself. The goal of a bento is to get you excited about eating and make it a feast for your eyes as well as your palate.