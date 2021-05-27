Comprehensive learning experience for Cleveland students available this summer

Artem Kniaz/Unsplash

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has opened the registration for their Summer Learning Experience program, a summer school for preschool students to 12th graders who want to spend their summer productively.

The CMSD offers two four-week sessions with three learning components each week, allowing students and families to customize their learning experience by choosing their own curriculum. Students and parents can sign up for only one or both of the sessions. Session 1 runs from June 7th to July 2nd, and Session 2 runs from July 12th to August 6th.

Finish, Enrich, and Engage are the three components of the experience. Children who struggled in their respective previous year are eligible to enroll in the Finish component, including eight weeks of essential reading and math concepts. In the end, students will be better prepared for next year's school session after they bridge the gap in this remote experience.

For the Enrich component, students can have a hands-on learning experience by working on a project that allows them to delve into their unique interests. STEM, humanities, and arts are some of the fields available to students in this component. High schools will also include career technical education, as well as trained CMSD teachers to provide guidance.

The last component, Engage, is all about engagement, giving back, and being involved in out-of-school activities for children and their parents. Children will need to participate in fun, outdoor activities with camps offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs, Cleveland Playhouse, Esperanza, YMCA, and other community partners. It is scheduled to happen every weekday afternoons at the Summer Learning Experience locations.

For registration and other information, you can visit their official and faq's page at https://www.clevelandmetroschools.org/summerlearning.