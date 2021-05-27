Cancel
Education

Digital Equity In Education | Avast

By Avast Blog
 6 days ago

Due to various Covid-related restrictions, many schools continue to remain closed around the world. In summer 2020, A UNICEF analysis found that close to half a million students remain cut off from their education, thanks to a lack of remote learning policies and/or necessary gear to carry out remote learning from their homes. And as UNICEF admits, this number is probably on the low side because of skill gaps with parents and teachers to help their kids learn effectively with online tools.

Education
IT Education With Czechitas | Avast

Czechitas is an organization that helps women explore the world of information technology (IT). Their students learn to code in various programming languages, test their software, and analyze complex data. Czechitas organizes workshops and courses for various levels of expertise that focus on a particular knowledge or technology. They also host summer IT camps, requalification and evening courses.
Collegespsychologytoday.com

Nudges for Equity: Aligning Values in Higher Education

First-generation and students of color often experience a cultural mismatch between their interdependent values and colleges' independent values. Framing college as a place where interdependence can flourish changes students' cognitive, emotional, and physiological reactions to challenges. Framing college as a place that values multiculturalism (as opposed to colorblindness) can improve...
EducationLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Education digitally empowers students

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): There's no time as a good time; it's now or never! Especially, if you are planning to upgrade your skills, it's time to enroll in meaningful courses. Regardless of whether you would want to move into a more senior role or are in...
Collegesshipnc.com

SU joins national alliance to address equity in higher education

A national alliance of six colleges and universities, together with hundreds of high school and community partners, announced the launch of REP4, an initiative to change the future of education. Unique to the alliance, students will take the lead conducting “Rapid Education Prototyping” to address the urgent challenges of access and completion to fully deliver on higher education’s promise of social and economic mobility.
ScienceThe Journal

One Positive Impact of COVID-19 Policy on Math Education and Gender Equity

Online learning helped us deal with girls' math phobias. "I can't read." Not many adults would be happy to admit this. but somehow it is acceptable to say, "Me? I'm no good at numbers." It isn't seen as a slur on someone's intelligence or a sign of a poor education. It is as if being good at math is a gift like being a brilliant musician or a talented artist. This is strange as there are so many types of math. For example, there is numeracy that will require calculation and estimation; algebra which involves problem solving; geometry that entails spatial awareness, calculus that calls for abstract thinking. That is a lot of different things to be "no good at."
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Charter Commits $1 Million to 2021 Spectrum Digital Education Program

Charter Communications, Inc. announced its commitment of $1 million towards the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Nonprofit organizations may begin to apply for support June 1 until Friday, June 25, at 5 p.m. EDT. Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall.
CharitiesDaily Telegram

Charter offers grants for digital education

Charter Communications Inc. announced it is committing $1 million toward the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program. The program supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members about the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Nonprofit organizations may begin to apply for support June 1 until...
Norwalk, CTcarvernorwalk.org

Norwalk Strives to Achieve Equity in Education

We know of no school district more committed to Equity in Education than Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). The work of creating the next NPS Strategic Plan involves a wide variety of stakeholders, including input from the district’s senior management team and school administrators, as well as teachers, staff, parents, students, community leaders, and funders.
Technologydallassun.com

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) Discusses its Digital Medicine as the Future of Healthcare in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ), to discuss the Company's digital medicine and virtual care platform designed to make healthcare encounters more efficient, cost-effective and comfortable for both the physician and patient.
Educationviewpointsonline.org

State task force discusses equity in higher education

California’s Recovery with Equity Task Force held a briefing May 11 for student leaders on the Recovery with Equity Roadmap and discussed plans to achieve equity for students. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s senior policy advisor for higher education, Lande Ajose, who established the Recovery with Equity Task Force last summer, briefly...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Digital Corridor Launches Education Initiative at New Flagship

CDCu is a series of business seminars, technical workshops and talks presented by Charleston-area experts and tech entrepreneurs. CDCu will be hosted at the Flagship @ Charleston Tech Center. Each education offering is focused on practical and immediately actionable topics in three series: Business, Technology and Entrepreneurship. All CDCu offerings...
Suffolk County, MABoston University

Join the Education for Equity and Democracy Symposium

Is the “American experiment” at risk of failure? Join us for the Education for Equity and Democracy symposium to explore the systemic inequities that threaten our democratic ideals and the changes that are needed. This virtual symposium will be held June 21–23, with sessions taking place each day 4–7 p.m. (ET).
EducationSantafe New Mexican.com

Cultural education training will help students reach equity

The Public Education Department recently required its 200-plus employees to participate in a training on culturally and linguistically responsive education practices, a pillar of New Mexico’s plan to achieve education equity for every student. I advocated for the training to be required, and Secretary Ryan Stewart agreed because we want...
EducationMySanAntonio

Spectrum parent giving away $1 million for digital education

ROTTERDAM — Charter Communications, the parent company of local cable TV and internet provider Spectrum, is giving away $1 million in grants to support digital education across the country. Nonprofits located in Spectrum's 41 markets are eligible to receive grants for broadband education programs. Applications are due by June 25,...
Trafficnextcity.org

Designing for Transit Equity

Since the implementation of Title VI, transit agencies have conducted studies and implemented new policies to ensure people, regardless of their income or the language they speak, can have access to low-cost fares and be an active part of public engagement. Since then cities have actively conducted reports for Title VI analysis but still require more wide-scale efforts to ensure that social and racial justice are woven into their practices.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Educators, families address equity and disparate academic outcomes

Editor’s note: The names Jimina and Ahmed are used in this story as pseudonyms for interviewees who preferred to stay anonymous so that they could comfortably share their stories. This is a two-part story. When Jimina’s son, Ahmed, fell behind on grade-level reading standards at his elementary school, she wasn’t...