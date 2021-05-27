Who Is Gordon Ramsay's Wife, Tana Ramsay?

Gordon Ramsay is famously grumpy. In fact, he's made a career out of it. On paper, he wouldn't seem easy to live with. Yet, his wife, Tana Ramsey, has stuck by his side through thick and thin ever since tying the knot in 1996. They share five children and seem, well, pretty happy! According to The Guardian, Tana grew up on a farm in Kent, a short commute to London. Per The Guardian, her childhood was full of playtime. "'We didn't care about things like clothes," she said. "I was a real tomboy. It was amazing. We'd clear out of the door at nine o'clock in the morning, and didn't come back until we were hungry. With my own children, I'm obsessed with knowing where they are, who they're with. You have to be. But it's so sad [to have less freedom]."