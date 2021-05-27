The Wayside Inn is announcing new drop-off summer programs for children ages 6 and up. Programs are scheduled throughout the summer in June, July, and August. “Over the last year and a half, we have experimented with family programs that require children to participate with an accompanying caregiver,” said Katina Fontes, TWIF Education Coordinator. “However, our goal has always been a menu of drop-off programs for youth. With COVID restrictions easing and vaccination rates rising, this summer felt like the perfect time to begin!” The “Time Travelers Summer Programs” will kick off with a June 5th preview of the new Three Sisters Garden behind the Old Barn and a self-guided story walk (families can stop by any time between 10:00 a.m. and noon). The garden will be used for educational programming later in the summer. “It will also be an opportunity for visitors to talk with staff and learn more about The Wayside Inn Foundation and our new drop-off summer programs,” noted Fontes. The first drop-off program is on Saturday, June 19th, 10:30-noon. The theme is Juneteenth, and participants will enjoy a picnic lunch in addition to some journaling and craft activities. The week of July 19-23, a program series focused on gardening, sustainability, and Native American traditions is offered. There will be another series on American cooking through time the week of August 16-20. All programs will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon, with an option to add an extra hour for lunch until 1:00. “We administered a survey back in March, and the results suggested that families want flexibility and choice. So we are allowing them to pick and choose the dates and themes that work best for them,” added Fontes. Registration is limited to 10 kids per session. “We are excited and can’t wait to share some of our site’s history with families and kids,” said Fontes. “Thanks to a generous donation of loam and compost from Cavicchio Greenhouses, Inc., garden preparations are already underway! We encourage our guests to swing by from time to time to see the progress of our garden the next time they have dinner at The Inn or visit our site.” A brochure with details about the programs, costs, and the registration process is available at http://bit.ly/TimeTravelers21.