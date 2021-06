San Francisco supervisors this week voted 7-4 to make rides on the San Francisco Municipal Railway free from July 1 to Sept. 1. “People have talked about Free Muni for decades, and today, we took a historic step toward making it a reality,” Supervisor Dean Preston said. “This is the perfect time to put money into riders’ pockets, bring people back to public transit, and live up to our Transit First mandate. People are excited, and we can’t wait to get started.”