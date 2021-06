As the pandemic unfolded in Maine and restrictions were put into place on restaurants across the state, there were vocal critics of Governor Janet Mills' policies. Perhaps the most vocal (and visible) was the owner of Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel, Rick Savage. Savage defied several requirements put in place and that defiance earned him 15 minutes of fame on Fox News and huge crowds. What it also earned Savage was additional attention from the State of Maine, which eventually rescinded his license to operate. By the end of 2020, it appeared Sunday River Brewing Company would be no more.