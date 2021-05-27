Cancel
East Hampton, NY

Rhode Island Fishermen Also Peeved With South Fork Wind

By Christopher Walsh
East Hampton Star
 14 days ago

In a virtual meeting of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday night, members of its fisheries advisory board strongly objected to the council's conclusion that the South Fork Wind Farm's new "minimization alternative" -- 12 wind turbine generators instead of 15, reducing its footprint -- and a $12 million fisheries compensation package, are consistent with the state's Ocean Special Area Management Plan.

