Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday's series finale of Mom. It was the most fitting way to end Mom. CBS' multi-cam sitcom bid farewell on Thursday's series finale with one last emotional share at the Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, this time by Bonnie (beautifully performed by a teary-eyed Allison Janney) with a poignant and touching speech about how far she's come. In it, she expressed contentment and gratitude for the life she's lived, appreciation for her sobriety journey and the road she's still left to travel on. And perhaps most importantly, her sweet declaration that "I kind of love me."