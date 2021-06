A 37-year-old Tuscaloosa man has pleaded guilty to breaking into several homes on the fringe of the University campus and watching young women while they slept. Jim McCoy III this week pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary, but he won’t be serving time behind bars. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 22 months to serve but was given credit for time served and released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Wednesday.