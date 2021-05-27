Cancel
Eli & Fur Unleash A ‘Dark But Danceable’ EDM Jam On New Song ‘Come Back Around’

By Jason Brow
Hollywood Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their debut album, the dynamic electronic duo Eli & Fur give a tase of ‘all the elements on one track’ with their alluring and seductive single. We may be at the dawn of a new era of dance music. After a year of standing in place, bodies ache for motion, for inertia, for gyration and gravitation. Poised to lead this resurgence is Eli & Fur, a singer-songwriter/producer duo made up of Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman. After building a buzz with a handful of EPs, the British live act will release their long-awaited studio album, Found In The Wild. For those who are still on the fence – or who haven’t been blessed with their seamless blend of ethereal vocals and thumping beats,” you’re in luck. In “Come Back Around,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, not only do Eli & Fur deliver not only your new favorite song but a perfect preview of what to expect on their album.

