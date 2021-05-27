Report: Tom Phillips Gone From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has been popping up on NXT in recent weeks to repeatedly make Cameron Grimes look foolish. The two are set to have a "Million Dollar Face-Off" on this coming week's episode of NXT, and according to The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian (who has broken a few major stories lately), it's going to lead to the return of the Million Dollar Championship. Zarian's source did not specify if the title would be back for only one night or would stick around for a while.