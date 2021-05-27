Cancel
Report: Tom Phillips Gone From WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has reportedly released longtime announcer Tom Phillips, according to Fightful. Additional details are not available as of this writing. Phillips signed with WWE in 2012. He has done work on just about every WWE TV show, including WWE NXT, 205 Live, Main Event, RAW and SmackDown. He has also hosted WWE YouTube and WWE Network shows, and done behind-the-scenes work. Tom was replaced by Adnan Virk as the lead RAW announcer the night after WrestleMania 37. Virk left the company this week after less than two months on the job, and is being replaced by Jimmy Smith.

www.pwmania.com
