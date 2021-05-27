Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Krasinski Almost Didn't Make 'A Quiet Place Part II': Listen

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shhh! A Quiet Place is back — but it almost didn't happen. Actor and director John Krasinski shared on-air with Ryan Seacrest he had no plans to direct a sequel to the 2018 horror film. "I rewrote and directed the first one and the second one. I actually wasn’t going...

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ryan Seacrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Actor#Part Ii#Movie Theaters#Sequel Sake#Silence#Sound#Mysterious Creatures#Shhh#Hunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent Crimesmilwaukeesun.com

John Krasinski worried if his marriage to Emily Blunt

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from 'A Quiet Place Part II' and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Krasinski Sets First Look Deal At Paramount

John Krasinski and his Sunday Night production company have closed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. The signing comes a few days after reports indicated that Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt were upset over “A Quiet Place Part II” being fast-tracked to the Paramount+ service 45 days after its upcoming theatrical release on May 28th.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

John Krasinski

Access contact info, org charts, active projects and more for John Krasinski and 80,000+ other executives and producers. Want to contact John Krasinski directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more from virtually everyone working in entertainment! Visit Variety Insight.
MoviesNY Daily News

SEE IT: Final hair-raising ‘Quiet Place Part II’ trailer 14 months after initial theatrical release date

Fourteen months after its initial release date, movie fans will finally get a chance to see John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place: Part II” in theaters starting May 28. Paramount has released the final trailer for the oft-pandemic-delayed movie, which follows the events of the blockbuster original with the surviving members of the Abbott family — played by Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe — on the run from a mysterious monster menace that hunts by sound in the sequel.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
Moviesthegamer.com

Rumor: Fantastic Four Favorites John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Still In The Running

Marvel’s Phase Four is filled to the brim with exciting content, and one of those projects has a four in the title for a very different reason. The Fantastic Four characters have failed to meet their definitive counterparts in Hollywood, passing through two mediocre adaptations before hanging in uncertainty. A reboot has been confirmed for a while now, and fan favorites John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are apparently still in the running to play Reed Richards and Susan Storm.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Doing All That Work To Get Buff, A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski Reveals How Emily Blunt Checked Him On Weight Gain

In recent years, A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski has gone from everyday guy Jim to the jacked and agile Jack Ryan. The actor’s turn toward action has made him the picture of physical fitness. But even COVID-19 and quarantine got the best of the Jack Ryan star. After getting buff for his action roles, the actor-director revealed how wife Emily Blunt checked him on his weight gain.
MoviesAfro American Newspaper

A Quiet Place part II film review

“You can’t stay!” Those aren’t the words a nerve-frayed family running from killer demons wants to hear. Yet, as they seek refuge, they encounter resistance in this sequel to one of the most innovative drama/horror/sci-fi films ever made, A Quiet Place. AQP was uniquely wondrous and scary. Is AQPPII equally frightening?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
MoviesSlate

Is A Quiet Place Part II Scarier Than the Original?

For die-hards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each movie’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Have Completely Different Opinion About The Aliens In A Quiet Place Part 2

When A Quiet Place took the world by storm, John Krasinski dropped audiences into a world where creatures had invaded our planet and swiftly decimated the bulk of our civilization. Very little was revealed about the origins of the alien monsters. All we learned was that they were attracted by sound, and were very fast, consuming human victims the moment they made any noise. The upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, provides a little more backstory for the alien invasion, as we have seen in trailers that the movie shows flashback scenes to the Abbott family in their town the day of the invasion. But when CinemaBlend spoke with Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt about the creatures, they had very different takes regarding their importance to the story at hand. Listen to their answers in the clip above.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'A Quiet Place II' isn't quiet

I finally got to see a movie in a theater. The film critics got a screening of “A Quiet Place II.” This is the first screening I have seen in 440 days. It felt so good to see everyone again. Hopefully, there will be more theatrical screenings so we can give you the information on movies as they come out, not weeks afterward.
MoviesCleveland Scene

Quiet Place Part II is a Solid Ass Sequel

Rakish heartthrob Cillian Murphy is in many ways an anti-John Krasinski. In physical size, off-screen persona, and on-screen energy, the two are practically opposites. One is Irish, lean, private to the point of reclusivity and morally ambiguous. The other is American, brawny, sentimental to the point of mawkishness and heroic by personal preference. One of them is a very good actor, and it's not John Krasinksi.