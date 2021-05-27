John Krasinski Almost Didn't Make 'A Quiet Place Part II': Listen

When A Quiet Place took the world by storm, John Krasinski dropped audiences into a world where creatures had invaded our planet and swiftly decimated the bulk of our civilization. Very little was revealed about the origins of the alien monsters. All we learned was that they were attracted by sound, and were very fast, consuming human victims the moment they made any noise. The upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, provides a little more backstory for the alien invasion, as we have seen in trailers that the movie shows flashback scenes to the Abbott family in their town the day of the invasion. But when CinemaBlend spoke with Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt about the creatures, they had very different takes regarding their importance to the story at hand. Listen to their answers in the clip above.