It seems clear that the relationship between Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers has run its course, and both player and team are ready to move on. But NBA breakups can be complicated, and for now, the two sides are stuck in a loveless marriage. Love recently expressed his frustration with the situation in a loss to Toronto, when he cavalierly (sorry) inbounded the ball directly to the opposition, leading to a wide-open Raptors 3-pointer and a public apology from Love.