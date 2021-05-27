‘Joe Exotic’ Series at Peacock Adds Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

The doctor will see you now. Based on the hit Wondery podcast, Peacock's Dr. Death is a promising new limited series that's inspired by the disturbing rise and fall of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a once-promising rising surgeon with a body count and some potentially dangerous intentions. It might give a whole new meaning to the term "sawbones." Starring Joshua Jackson as our devious doctor, along with Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb in prominent supporting turns, Dr. Death is one of the latest attempts to bridge the gap between popular podcasts and prestigious television. If it works, it could be the major hit series that the streaming service is looking for, especially in a competitive market.