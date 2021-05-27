Cancel
‘Joe Exotic’ Series at Peacock Adds Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The “Joe Exotic” series at Peacock continues to build out its cast with the addition of Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado. Wolff joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke. Maldonado was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands and was prominently featured in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

