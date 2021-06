Drake has a lot on his plate right now as he works towards the release of his new album, which most fans are hoping to get by the summer. In the midst of this, Drake has been working hard with Nike on his NOCTA line which has brought forth a ton of great capsules and collections. When it comes to the NOCTA line, Drake has also been looking into doing some sneaker collabs, and just a few months ago, it was reported that he would be bringing out a white Nike Hot Step Air Terra colorway.