Republican governors face the Trump litmus test as elections approach

Pennsylvania Republicans have sunk to a new low as they embrace wild conspiracy theories and dangerous lies to appease Donald Trump. PENNSYLVANIA — In their “super MAGA Trump” primary for Governor, Pennsylvania Republicans have hit a new low as they embrace the Big Lie and work overtime to earn Donald Trump’s support. Just days after Steve Bannon — Trump’s former chief political strategist — called the Big Lie a “litmus test” for Republican candidates in 2022, likely gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano traveled across the country to visit the widely criticized “audit” in Maricopa County, AZ as part of his bid for Trump’s endorsement.