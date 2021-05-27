Cancel
Presidential Election

Republican governors face the Trump litmus test as elections approach

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump is causing a headache for the Republican Governors Association. Inside the GOP, the former President’s hostility toward officeholders and candidates who refuse to embrace his false election fraud claims has fomented fear that Trump may be negatively impacting the party’s gubernatorial recruitment and retention, particularly as he threatens to enlist primary challengers against certain incumbents, multiple Republicans told CNN.

