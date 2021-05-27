Just how long are we supposed to wait on Francisco Lindor?

Was it a rat or a raccoon? We may never know. But within a few hours of the Mets rushing off the field into the tunnel, Jeff McNeil taking the field with what might have been a black eye, and Francisco Lindor’s bizarre press conference in which he announced he and McNeil had merely seen an animal and been debating its species, vocal fans on Twitter had come up with a more important question: Who cares? Why was the media refusing to let the story go? The Mets had clearly put the story behind them; what business did the beat reporters have pursuing it any further?