Just how long are we supposed to wait on Francisco Lindor?

By Deesha Thosar
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months ago, we were waiting for Francisco Lindor and Steve Cohen to agree on a magic number that would guarantee the shortstop would be in Queens for years. On the eve of Opening Day, Lindor’s self-imposed deadline to strike a deal, a $341-million contract that begins in 2022 and spans 10 years sparked a new wave of jubilation for the Mets, the rookie billionaire owner, and a fan base desperate for a championship run.

