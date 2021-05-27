Just how long are we supposed to wait on Francisco Lindor?
Two months ago, we were waiting for Francisco Lindor and Steve Cohen to agree on a magic number that would guarantee the shortstop would be in Queens for years. On the eve of Opening Day, Lindor’s self-imposed deadline to strike a deal, a $341-million contract that begins in 2022 and spans 10 years sparked a new wave of jubilation for the Mets, the rookie billionaire owner, and a fan base desperate for a championship run.www.nydailynews.com