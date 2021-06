MUNICH (AP) — Germany midfielder Linda Dallmann has scored twice to help Bayern Munich win the women’s Bundesliga title with a 4-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt. An own-goal from Laura Störzel and last-minute goal from Lea Schüller ensured Bayern finished the season with 61 points. That's two more than Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg's 8-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen couldn’t prevent the end of its four-year reign as German champion. Bayern lost only once in the 12-team division all season and then kept Wolfsburg at bay with a 1-1 draw in the 20th round last month. Hoffenheim finished third to qualify for the Champions League with Bayern and Wolfsburg.