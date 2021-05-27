Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Apple Pay is a tap and a twist away from beating Google Pay for me

By David Ruddock
androidpolice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI admit it: I was a mobile payment naysayer for years. I always felt that the conversation around tap to pay was a lot of rigamarole — after all, how hard is it to get out your wallet? But, as NFC terminals slowly proliferated around the US, so too did my troglodytian attitude about them. I had my phone out when I was in line to check out regardless most of the time, so why not? And then, the whole last year... happened. Mobile payments went from a passive preference to a very active one for me, and many more businesses here in the States that had lagged behind adoption finally ponied up for contactless readers. Even gas stations — where ancient magstripe readers have remained stubbornly dominant — in my experience, by and large now offer NFC here in California.

www.androidpolice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pay#Android#Ios#Mobile Payments#Apple Watch Series#Wallet#The Apple Watch#Pin#Clipper#Apple Watch Apple#Traditional Nfc Payments#Nfc Terminals#Ancient Magstripe Readers#Voila#Time#Line#Businesses#Adoption#Confirmation#Friction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
BusinessUbergizmo

Snap Says They’re Happy To Pay The Apple Tax

Right now, Apple and Epic are facing each other in a lawsuit in which Epic is trying to prove their point in which the 30% cut that Apple takes from developers is simply too much. They have also managed to gather a bunch of other developers who feel strongly about this cut as well, but if there is one developer who has publicly stood behind Apple, it would be Snap.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Cell PhonesMotley Fool

Google Pay Introduces International Payments

Google Pay is rolling out internationally payment functionality within its app. Find out more about Google's new partnership with Wise and Western Union. Payments apps are a powerful digital personal finance tool for people of all ages. These apps make it easier to send money to friends and family and collect money owed to you.
Technologymaketecheasier.com

How to Remotely Disable Apple Pay

When you lose your iPhone or Apple Watch, aside from the frustration of losing the physical device, there is also a concern of someone trying to access and use your Apple Pay information. Your Apple Pay data is specific to your device, so if someone can gain access, there is a chance they can go on a shopping spree at your expense. Fortunately, Apple is ready for this and has a way for you to disable your Apple Pay information remotely so that you can feel secure, with locating your missing device being your own worry.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Card to Work with Apple Pay, Google Pay

(NASDAQ:COIN), the largest digital asset exchange in the US, will enable Coinbase Cardholders to incorporate the card onto both Apple Pay and Google Pay – starting this week. According to a blog post, Coinbase is inviting “select customers” to utilize the new feature while allowing interested individuals to sign up...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

If you have unclaimed funds in Google Pay, download the new app now

This story was originally published . Google Pay was refreshed late last year with an all-new interface and a reworked direction. In addition to mobile payments, the app has expanded to support food orders, online shopping with exclusive discounts, and budget tracking. It's a big switch for users, and while many have likely adjusted to the new experience by now, others have stayed on the older, simplified UI. Unfortunately, time has run out for anyone procrastinating on downloading the new app, as Google has put one final nail in the coffin of the legacy version of Pay.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Snapchat is happy to pay 30% commission to Apple – “without Apple we wouldn’t exist”

In an interview with CNBC, Snap CEO Evan Speigel, founder of Snapchat, has said that they are happy with paying 30% commission fee to Apple. Unlike some other developers like Epic Games, Evan Speigel believes that Snapchat would not have existed without the software and hardware advancements that Apple has offered over the year, which is why they feel happy to pay the commission fee in exchange for the technology.
Software9to5Mac

Making the Grade: Claris Connect’s integration with Apple School Manager will pay huge dividends with scalability for Managed Apple IDs

A few weeks ago, 9to5Mac exclusively broke the news that Claris Connects was adding support for syncing student information systems to Apple School Manager. Since the news broke, I’ve heard from several IT managers at K–12 schools that are highly excited by the prospect of the integration going forward. Let’s dive into why Claris Connect will be a big part of a K–12 administrator’s life in the future.
Technologychainstoreage.com

Shopify will provide Shop Pay for Google checkout

Shopify is building upon its new partnership and continuing to expand the availability of its Shop Pay secure online payment solution. The e-commerce platform, which recently augmented an existing partnership with Google to enable retailers selling on its platform to feature their products across Google in a few clicks, is expanding the availability of Shop Pay to all Shopify retailers selling on Google.
Personal Financecloudsavvyit.com

How to Accept Apple Pay On Your Website

Apple Pay is an accelerated checkout option that makes it very easy to buy products, both in person and on the web. It’s easy to integrate on most e-commerce platforms, and improves customer experience on your online store. How Does Apple Pay Work?. Apple Pay allows customers to pay with...
TechnologyFortune

Yes, you can spend cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. While many cryptocurrency investors buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin as a long-term investment, there’s a less spotlighted group of holders who actually want to use the digital tokens to buy real world goods.
TechnologyInvestorPlace

Apple Pay Crypto? What to Know About the Latest Apple Crypto Rumors

As if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needed another potential catalyst, rumors are now swirling around the company’s potential development of Apple Pay crypto. Indeed, Apple is one of those innovative companies investors can expect to attack new and exciting industries. Cryptocurrencies appear to be here to stay. And while they are, it’s a safe bet to think Apple will want to cash in on this movement in some way, shape or form.