Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New Trailer Released for FALSE POSITIVE, Coming to Hulu on June 25th

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to Hulu on June 25th, here's the new trailer for False Positive, 124's new horror movie starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mo. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility...

dailydead.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Hulu#Movie Stars#A24#Trailer#Baby Girl#Pregnant#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesfilmpulse.net

FALSE POSITIVE Starring Ilana Glazer Gets a Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming thriller False Positive, which stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as a couple who get pregnant with the assistance of a renowned doctor played by Pierce Brosnan but begin to think something nefarious is afoot. The film is directed by John Lee,...
MoviesVulture

False Positive Trailer: Pregnancy, But Make It Even More Horrifying

Finally, a film accurately reflecting the anxiety and terror of pregnancy. It just happens to be a horror movie. A24’s newest addition, False Positive, follows Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux), hopeful parents using a fertility doctor, Pierce Brosnan’s mysterious Dr. Hindle, to get pregnant. But from the second Lucy finds out about their baby girl, all the supposedly weird and wonderful aspects of pregnancy feel sinister. A blur of black-and-white residing in your body like a parasite? Your organs being pushed aside as it rotates, bulging out of your stomach? Some will say it’s “mommy brain,” but a mother’s intuition is never wrong. “I think Dr. Hindle did something,” she says, cautious of even her husband. “I think they’re in on it.” Seeking the help of a midwife (Zainab Jah), Lucy tries to find out just how Dr. Hindle complicated her pregnancy. Glazer, who’s currently expecting her first child, wrote the script herself along with John Lee, who directs. Use protection — False Positive is due June 24 on Hulu.
TV & VideosAndroid Headlines

Here's What Is Coming To Hulu In June 2021

There’s a ton of fresh content coming to Hulu in June 2021. With the majority of the catalog coming online starting June 1. This list does not include shows that are added weekly, after they air on TV. Like those on ABC and NBC. Though there are some of those season premieres listed here. Like season 13 of the American Ninja Warrior. Which now has a new host in John Cena, as well as new commentators. Making it a much more interesting show to watch, than the previous seasons had.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: False Positive - Official Hulu Trailer

Never underestimate a mother’s intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough…
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released by Hulu

Love, Victor is returning to Hulu with its second season on June 11th, and the streaming service has released a trailer and key art. The teen drama series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Turpel, George Sear, Mason Gooding, Bebe Wood, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez. Season...
CelebritiesGizmodo

In Hulu's False Positive, Ilana Glazer's Baby Bump May Be a Demonic Lump

Pregnancy and childbirth can be a beautiful process for some and a nightmare of stress, hormones, and body horror for others. In this first trailer for Hulu’s False Positive, Ilana Glazer’s joy at her successful in vitro fertilization falls apart when she begins to have complications... of the potentially infernal variety.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

A24’s ‘False Positive’ Trailer Delivers All the Fears and Paranoia of a Pregnancy [Video]

Having just had a baby, I can tell you that the entire experience is actually pretty frightening. I can’t even imagine what it’s like being in the mother’s shoes. “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer looks to bring all of the fears and extreme paranoia of a pregnancy to the screen with her Rosemary’s Baby-inspired thriller False Positive, the latest horror offering from A24.
TV SeriesPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2021. A Prayer For The Dying (1987) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Across The Universe (2007) Alive (1993) Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid...
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for ‘Physical’, Coming to Apple TV+ June 18

The official trailer for Physical was released Thursday. Starring Rose Byrne, the series tells the tale of a quietly tormented housewife in 1980s San Diego, who changes her life when she discovers aerobics. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 18. Check It Out: Official Trailer for ‘Physical’, Coming...
ComicsComicBook

Netflix's Trese Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its next original anime series, Trese! Netflix sparked a lot of interest in the past couple of years when they announced they would be increasing their licensing and production of anime for the streaming platform, and this announcement included an official anime adaptation of the Philippine original comic series, Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's Trese. Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about how this new adaptation had been shaping up over the last year or so, but now we have gotten our first full look at the new anime with its first trailer.
Video GamesComicBook

New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

The upcoming horror-comedy film Werewolves Within has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its release in theaters on June 25th. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2016 VR game Werewolves Within published by Ubisoft, sees a bunch of folks holed up together under a werewolf attack only to then begin suspecting that perhaps one or more of those with them are actually the lycanthrope. You can check out the new trailer above, which really emphasizes both the "horror" and "comedy" in equal measure.
TV Series411mania.com

New Trailer Released For Rick & Morty Season Five

Rick & Morty’s fifth season arrives next month, and a new trailer previews the coming season. You can check out the trailer below for the new season, which premieres on Cartoon Network on June 20th. The new season will run 10 episodes and will be the first new episodes since...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paw Patrol Movie Trailer Comes With New Adam Levine Music, For The Moms

So far, the push to lure patrons back to theaters has been heavy on the horror offerings. John Krasinski is keeping audiences on the edges of their seats with A Quiet Place: Part II, while The Conjuring universe and the terrifying Don’t Breathe have sequels on the horizon. But it’s summer time, and the schools are out, so where are the options for families with young ones who want to escape the heat and enjoy a feature-length adventure? That’s where Paw Patrol: The Movie comes in. The first full trailer for the upcoming animated movie has just dropped, and we have it for you above.
MoviesComicBook

The Boss Baby: Family Business New Trailer Released

The babies are back in action this summer! The Boss Baby: Family Business will continue the story of Tim and Ted Templeton, bringing the zany action and story of The Boss Baby back to the forefront with this highly-anticipated sequel. This new Boss Baby movie arrives in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service on July 2nd, and with a month left before its release, DreamWorks has unveiled a brand new trailer to get everyone excited.