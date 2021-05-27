Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bayer announces five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup™ claims

ruralradio.com
 8 days ago

LEVERKUSEN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 27, 2021–Bayer announced today a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.

ruralradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Scientific Solutions#Federal Regulators#Market Risk#Leverkusen#The U S District Court#Mdl#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 9th Circuit#Company#Continuing Appeals#Pilliod#The U S Supreme Court#Claims#Alternative Solutions#Risk Mitigation#Litigation Risk#Settlement Discussions#Liability Risk#Roundup Labels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Pharma on Trial: Multiple Companies are in Legal Crosshairs

AbbVie has been the target of multiple legal inquiries and challenges of its pricing and patent protections. Now, a U.S. senator is taking a gander at the company’s taxes, specifically how it benefited from recent changes to corporate tax laws under the previous administration. Sen. Tom Wyden launched an investigation...
Congress & CourtsBusiness Insider

U.S. Court Rejects Bayer's $2 Bln Settlement For Future Roundup Claims

(RTTNews) - A federal judge rejected Bayer's (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) $2 billion Roundup settlement, saying in an order it would not adequately address the concerns of families who may later be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Meanwhile, Bayer announced five-point plan to effectively address potential future Roundup claims. Bayer said in...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Rejects Bayer’s $2 Billion Proposal to End Roundup Litigation

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot...
LawAgriculture Online

After court rebuff, Bayer tries new paths to resolve Roundup lawsuits

Health and chemical giant Bayer said it would pursue a five-point plan to mitigate its future litigation risks over Roundup herbicide, including a discussion of whether to remain in the lawn-and-garden market and a continued pursuit of settlements of lawsuits that allege the weed killer causes cancer. Bayer announced the steps on Thursday, a day after a federal judge in California rejected a Bayer proposal to settle future lawsuits involving Roundup for $2 billion.
IndustrySpringfield Business Journal

US judge blocks proposed Roundup deal by Bayer

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller product causes cancer. Bayer has been embroiled in Roundup lawsuits since buying Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018. Consumer advocates have encouraged Bayer to add a warning label to Roundup, but the company has...
Businessq957.com

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.