South Africa's rand pauses rally as Fed jitters resurface

The U.S. jobs report was a major disappointment and the dollar fell sharply against all of the major currencies in response as 10 year Treasury yields slipped nearly 4%. Turns out, the decline in consumer confidence, lower service and manufacturing ISM employment measures were the most telling leading indicators for non-farm payrolls. Despite widespread re-openings, job creation did not live up to lofty expectations. Payrolls rose by only 559K against expectations for 671K increase. This is a solid number by any measure but investors can say goodbye to taper talk in June. With two subpar job reports, the Federal Reserve who meets later this month have the perfect excuses to avoid talking about reducing in asset purchases. There’s significant division within the central bank on how to manage inflation. Fed President Harker says it is time to think about tapering but Fed President Mester thinks more progress needs to made on the labor market – both are nonvoting members of the FOMC this year.