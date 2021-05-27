Cancel
South Africa's rand pauses rally as Fed jitters resurface

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand snapped a six session winning streak on Thursday as rising U.S. bond yields put the brakes on an emerging market rally that carried the currency to a 27-month peak. At 1530 GMT the rand was 0.22% weaker at 13.7900 per dollar, rolling back from a...

Business
Federal Reserve
World
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
South Africa
U.S. Stocks
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar rally fizzles as NFP disappointment

The U.S. jobs report was a major disappointment and the dollar fell sharply against all of the major currencies in response as 10 year Treasury yields slipped nearly 4%. Turns out, the decline in consumer confidence, lower service and manufacturing ISM employment measures were the most telling leading indicators for non-farm payrolls. Despite widespread re-openings, job creation did not live up to lofty expectations. Payrolls rose by only 559K against expectations for 671K increase. This is a solid number by any measure but investors can say goodbye to taper talk in June. With two subpar job reports, the Federal Reserve who meets later this month have the perfect excuses to avoid talking about reducing in asset purchases. There’s significant division within the central bank on how to manage inflation. Fed President Harker says it is time to think about tapering but Fed President Mester thinks more progress needs to made on the labor market – both are nonvoting members of the FOMC this year.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: The quietness before the storm

Imbalances grow between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve. Australian inflation remains subdued while US one has become a concern. AUD/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the long run with a critical support level at 0.7531. The Australian dollar ended a second consecutive week unchanged against the greenback in...
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Will the ECB Start to Taper?

Napoleon famously observed that an army marches on its stomach; in a similar vein, an economy can grow only as fast as its supply chains. Material shortages were evident in the ISM reports, and the May jobs report revealed labor shortages. Employers added 559K jobs, which was short of expectations. The fact that average hourly earnings jumped again points to the fact that employers are paying up to find talent.
Marketsinvesting.com

Is U.S. Dollar At Risk Of Losing Reserve Currency Status?

U.S. dollar weakness is a topical subject this year, inspiring new forecasts that the currency is in danger of losing its reserve currency status. Advocates of this outlook point to various clues that suggest the end is near. But a careful review of the likely replacements suggest that the greenback will retain is central role in world trade for years to come.
Currencieskfgo.com

Duration of U.S. dollar weakness splits FX analysts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar outlook is uncertain, with foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll almost evenly split on the greenback’s near-term direction following two months of broad weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. After a strong start to the year – rising about 4% in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears approach 1.21 ahead of Fed’s Powell, US NFP

EUR/USD refreshes three-week low, prints four-day downtrend. Risk-negative headlines for US, China favor greenback strength amid pre-NFP trading lull. Eurozone Retail Sales, Powell’s reaction to tapering woes will act as intermediate catalysts. Strong US employment figures could extend the key support breakdown. EUR/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day while...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields fall after modest U.S. jobs data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. May employment report as investors sought cues for what this means for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond purchases. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month, following an unexpected slowdown...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Fed's Mester says further progress needed before central bank reduces support

(Reuters) - While employment metrics may not fully return to pre-pandemic levels, further progress is needed before the Federal Reserve might begin to withdraw some of the support it is providing to the economy, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. "We want to be deliberately patient here...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia leads Asian stocks lower; firm US dollar hits currencies

BENGALURU (June 4): Most emerging Asian equities declined on Friday, with Malaysian shares falling the most as domestic coronavirus cases rise, while currencies weakened after upbeat economic data from the United States boosted the dollar. Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the ringgit weakened about 0.2%...
Stocksdallassun.com

Technology stocks weaken sharply, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks drifted lower on Thursday despite strong economic data, which boosted the U.S. dollar. 'A better-than-expected U.S. weekly unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May pointed to strengthening conditions in the labor market, while a measure of service sector activity increased to a record high, pointing to a robust economic rebound,' the Reuters news agency reported Thursday.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The yuan is set to weaken from here, with or without PBOC

The yuan has had a fine run but the tide may be turning, even if the People's Bank of China refrains from taking further steps to cool its rally. The currency could find it harder to climb from here as seasonal dividend payments from Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms are set to swell. The yuan is also likely to come under pressure as the dollar gets a boost from growing debate among Federal Reserve officials about the timing for a reduction in stimulus.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold edges lower as US dollar firms; focus on US economic data

BENGALURU (June 3): Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the US dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key US economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2% at US$1,904.36 per ounce, as of 0316...
Businesswibqam.com

Analysis: Fed’s dovish inflation approach complicates BOJ’s taper plans

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent commitment to keep interest rates low despite creeping inflation has created new headaches for the Bank of Japan, which is trying to quietly wean the economy off its massive stimulus. The Fed in August reframed its objectives amid the pandemic recovery, allowing...
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/ZAR: South African rand relentless rally accelerates

The USD/ZAR dropped to the lowest level since February 2019. The decline gained momentum after the strong South Africa PMI data. The pair will next react to the latest US employment data. The USD/ZAR declined to the lowest level since February 2019 as the relentless South African rand rally accelerated....