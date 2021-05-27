Red Hat Brings Red Hat Universal Base Image to Docker Hub

Microsoft is turning low code into 'don't write code' by taking a description of what you want to do and writing code snippets for you. Microsoft has been making major investments in very large language models, from the hardware to run them in Azure (which it talks about as an 'AI supercomputer') to the DeepSpeed library that speeds up training and running machine-learning models with billions of parameters by spreading them across multiple GPUs. In 2020, Microsoft got an exclusive licence for the powerful (and sometimes controversial) GPT-3 natural language generation model from OpenAI, which uses 175 billion parameters to produce what can look very much like something written by a person.