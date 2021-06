A Boater Safety Certification Course will be offered by Troop Bof the Missouri Highway Patrol. The program will be held on June 12th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Troop B Headquarters in Macon. The course is offered at no cost, however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited to 12 participants. Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card along with a picture ID anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15.