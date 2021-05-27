Chris Pratt says son has seen all of his movies: 'He's a great critic'

Chris Pratt (R) discussed his son, Jack, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger (L), giving birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt says his son, Jack, has seen all of his movies.

The 41-year-old actor discussed Jack, his 8-year-old son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pratt said Jack has done "very well" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has been attending virtual school.

"He's been one of the kids that I think really handled it well," Pratt said of his son. "I think a lot of kids, their anxieties are increased. I'm sure he'd prefer to be with his friends rather than at home, but he did a great job."

Pratt has starred in such films as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and Avengers: Endgame, and also voices Emmet Brickowski in the Lego Movie films. He said The Lego Movie and Jurassic World are Jack's favorites of his movies.

"He sees them all. Even the ones that he shouldn't see. He's a great critic," Pratt said. "He's started to become sort of a movie buff. He watches movies all the time, that's like our thing that we do."

Pratt also has a 9-month-old daughter, Lyla, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Katherine, my wife, got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. Did the full pregnancy and gave birth during a pandemic. I'm telling you, man, that is not easy for any new moms who had to go through that and do that. It's tough," Pratt said.

"She handled it so well. She never missed a beat. She's my hero," he added of his wife. "She's a fantastic woman."

Pratt will reprise Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He addressed reports that the sequel will be Dave Bautista's last appearance as Drax in the film series.

"That's just like Jay-Z, though. Like, everyone retires but then they come back," Pratt said. "I don't know. If he says that, I believe him. He's one of those guys that he does what he says he's going to do."

"I can say that Peter Quill is not going anywhere and Guardians 20 is going to be me eating a steak without my dentures and using the help of a space raccoon to do so," he jokingly added.

Pratt will next star in the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, which premieres July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon released a trailer for the movie this week.