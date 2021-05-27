NTS's Multi-Million-Dollar Investment Significantly Bolsters Testing Infrastructure at Labs Throughout North America

NTS ramps up capabilities and capacity to support pandemic recovery, the Race to Space, DOD modernization, industry expansion and the nation’s infrastructure renewal plans. NTS, the leader in testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its testing capabilities and capacity with a multi-million-dollar investment during the first half of 2021. NTS has secured multiple high-performance shakers and dual shaker systems, constructed several new EMI/EMC chambers, expanded both indoor and outdoor munitions and ordnance ranges, built new customer areas to support in-person test witnessing, and enhanced network hardware and infrastructure systems. With 28 labs in North America, the multi-million-dollar investment enhanced testing capabilities at every NTS lab in the United States and Canada. This massive investment is critical for helping customers as they emerge from the pandemic and face the challenges in their respective sectors.