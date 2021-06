Jessica Thivenin just posted a hopeful message on Instagram. A publication to discover below. Jessica Thivenin and Stéphanie Durant pregnant, they pose together with their baby bumps. And for several weeks, the pretty blonde has been bedridden … We remind you that Jessica broke the pocket of waters. On the web, she explained: “I broke the bag of water and I lost a lot of blood during the night, 2 days ago. You realize that we are only 20 weeks pregnant, so this is a very complicated, very critical in the sense that our baby is not yet viable. So I am monitored, tested “. Despite the difficulties of this second pregnancy, Jessica keeps morale … The proof just below.