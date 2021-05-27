Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business
KCTV 5
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have the money -- and if Rolls-Royce executives like your idea -- the British ultra-luxury carmaker will build you the car of your dreams. Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)

www.kctv5.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#New Cars#Rolls Royce#Porsche Design#Luxury Cars#Bmw Cars#Sports Cars#Concept Cars#Project Cars#British#The Volkswagen Group#German#The Rolls Royce Boat Tail#Italian#Hispano Suiza#Duesenberg#Saoutchik#Audrain Museum#Rolls Royce Executives#Car Collectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Trio of uber-rare iconic Aston Martins for sale

The Aston Martin DB5 is best known in James Bond-spec coupe form, but Aston also made convertible and shooting brake versions. Specialist dealer Nicholas Mee & Co. is now offering one of each body style as a set, with an asking price of 4 million British pounds (approximately $5.6 million).
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 track test

The first modern Bentley I truly fell in love with was the Continental GT Speed. It was a first-generation car, which I drove way back in 2008, on a memorable blast from Crewe to North Wales and back. The regular Continental GT always felt a bit too much like a...
Businessconceptcarz.com

David Beckham invests in UK electric vehicle company: Lunaz

•David Beckham joins the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families in investing in the rapidly growing vehicle electrification company, Lunaz. •Lunaz upcycles and converts vehicles to clean-air powertrains. •Upcycling dramatically reduces cost and ecological impact versus 'replacing with new'. •Team from Aston Martin, F1, Ferrari, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Prodrive developed...
Buying Carstopgear.com

Nine surprising cars that weigh less than the BMW M4 Cabrio

Last week, we brought you news of BMW’s new M4 Cabrio. A quick recap for you: 3.0-litre straight-six, 503bhp, eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive only. Handy in slippery weather… which is no good for drop-tops. Eh?. Yep, despite wearing a fabric roof that’s apparently 40 per cent lighter than the...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Carfection Concludes its McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, Porsche GT1 Test

Carfection’s Henry Catchpole recently lived out a fantasy in real time, driving the McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1 back-to-back-to-back in the same day. Such a three-way comparison is the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts. Most of us will never see one of these cars in person, never mind drive any of them. Catchpole was able to drive all three in the same day and compare them to see which one was best. What a day that must have been.
CarsJustLuxe.com

The new Maybach S 680 features the silent V12 engine

Since the market launch in 2015, around 60,000 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide. In 2019, with approximately 12,000 units, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cars were sold than ever before. Continuing the success story, the brand now combines the perfection and high-tech solutions of the only recently presented Mercedes-Benz flagship model with the exclusivity and tradition of Maybach.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Police Seize Rolls-Royce For Crocodile Leather Upholstery

If you can afford a Rolls-Royce, you probably want to have a say in what it looks and feels like. After all, spending at least $450,000 on a Phantom should entitle you to some choices. The people in Goodwood recognize that their customers want an almost endless array of options and have allowed these people to create some truly special pieces of automotive art. We've seen a Rolls-Royce inspired by the view of the Middle East from space, another with rare Koa wood finishings, and thousands of other unique creations. But no matter how much you're willing to spend, some materials are simply off-limits, as one Italian importer has just learned the hard way.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Possible Porsche IPO Could Put Carmaker In Family Hands, Report Says

The Porsche and Piech families, which are in control of the largest Volkswagen shareholder, are ready to take a direct stake in Porsche AG, U.S. News reported. If Porsche AG is going to be listed separately in a possible initial public offering (IPO), the move would make the families’ grip on the Volkswagen empire less tight, according to U.S. News. There hasn’t been a decision yet on whether to list Porsche separately. That move also may not happen.
CarsTop Speed

What Happens When You Throw A Nissan GT-R Into The Mix With Two Germans?

Can the Nissan GT-R Nismo beat the Audi RS6 and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S?. The folks at Carwow brought the Nissan GT-R Nismo to the drag strip to take on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid and the Audi RS6 Avant. The Germans are powered by a V-8 engine, while the Nissan comes with a V-6. But, the latter holds a massive weight advantage over its rivals and it is called the Godzilla for a reason. Do you think it can take on and take down the Volkswagen’s subsidiaries?
CelebritiesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

$28-Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Bought By Jay-Z And Beyonce

Last week, Rolls-Royce revealed one of its most astounding and opulent commissions yet: the aptly named Boat Tail. Rolls-Royce has a long history of beautiful coachbuilt cars but the Boat Tail is still something exceptional with its long body and the well-known 6.75-liter V12 engine that does duty in other Rolls models like the Phantom.
Carsnordot.app

'Coachbuilding': How Rolls-Royce wants to become even more exclusive

For those very few who think a Rolls-Royce is just too common and ordinary, the British purveyors of luxury on wheels now say they want to start building bespoke originals on request, returning to its tradition of so-called coachbuilding. Rolls-Royce has announced it wants to respond to the individual wishes...