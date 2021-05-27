Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Russia forces Austrian Airlines to cancel flight to Moscow

marketscreener.com
 9 days ago

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines said on Thursday it had to cancel a flight to Moscow from Vienna after not getting permission from Russian authorities for an alternative route following the suspension of flights through Belarusian airspace. The move is the latest fallout from what Western nations...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian Airlines#Moscow#Frankfurt#Russian Authorities#Lufthansa#Reuters#The European Union#Foreign Ministry#Paris Moscow Air France#Belarusian Airspace#Flights#Vienna#Western Nations#Minsk#Lithuania#Frankfurt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Related
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Belarus Aircraft Banned From Flying Over EU

The European Union announced Friday it is banning all flights from Belarus from flying over EU airspace and denying them access to all EU airports. In a statement, EU officials said all EU member states will be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier. The ban will take effect at midnight Friday, Central European Time.
MilitaryJamestown Foundation

Moscow Announces Dramatic Expansion of Military Forces in Western Direction

On Monday, May 31, Russia’s long-serving defense minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, delivered remarks at a meeting of the so-called Ministry of Defense Collegium (a top brass ministry panel). Among the topics he discussed, Shoigu focused on the alleged growing threat of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) military activities along Russia’s western borders. Russian military parlance designates this area as the Western Strategic Direction (Zapdnoye Strategicheskoye Napravlenye). Shoigu specifically mentioned this year’s major NATO exercise, Defender Europe 2021 as a destabilizing factor. Defender Europe is reminiscent of NATO’s Cold War–era annual “Reforger” (from REturn of FORces to GERmany) exercises, undertaken to test the ability to ship troops to West Germany from the continental United States in an event of an armed conflict with the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies. Reforger also involved troops from other NATO countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. Defender Europe was initially planned for 2020 and would have comprised some 40,000 North Atlantic Alliance troops from different member states along with an entire armored division shipped from the US to Poland and the Baltic region. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has been rescheduled for this year. Russia is enacting its own strategic Zapad (“West”) 2021 exercises in September 2021, together with Belarus. As an “additional” countermeasure, Shoigu announced the deployment of “some 20 major military units in the Western Military District [Zapadny Voyenny Okrug—ZVO] before the end of 2021” (Mil.ru, May 31).
Aerospace & Defensecrossroadstoday.com

United Airlines plans supersonic flights by 2029

United Airlines announced a deal to buy 15 supersonic jets, planning to carry passengers on the ultra-fast planes by 2029. If the airline can follow through with its plan, these would be the first commercial supersonic flights since the grounding of the Concorde jet in 2003. The economics of that fuel-guzzling supersonic jet and restrictions on flying it over land at speeds that would produce a sonic boom doomed the Concorde. Airlines had to try to fill the plane with passengers willing to pay a substantial premium over a first-class ticket on traditional aircraft.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Warns West Not to 'Meddle' in Belarus' Affairs After Raman Pratasevich Arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West not to "meddle" in Belarus' domestic affairs on Friday after the country's arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich on May 23. Many Western countries are angered at Pratasevich's arrest after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, by the orders of Belarusian flight controllers. Putin said that the West's outrage comes from Western nations seeking to influence developments in Belarus after Pratasevich cried and apologized for his opposition against Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on state TV Thursday.
PoliticsWNCY

Belarus’ Tsikhanouskaya calls on EU, UK, U.S. to jointly pressure Lukashenko

WARSAW (Reuters) – The United States, Britain and the European Union should act jointly to put more pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his government, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters on Friday. She added that she had not received a formal invitation to attend the G7 meeting...
Politicskfgo.com

Lithuania summons Belarus envoy in dispute over diplomatic mail

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry accused Belarus on Friday of an attempt to interference with diplomatic mail and summoned Minsk’s ambassador to lodge a protest over the matter. A Lithuanian courier who set out by car from Vilnius on Friday carrying documents intended for the Lithuanian Embassy in Belarus...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Eyes Transatlantic A321XLR Flights

The Vice President of network and schedule planning for American Airlines has confirmed that the airline could deploy its Airbus A321XLRs on Transatlantic routes. The US cities most likely to launch these flights are Philadelphia, Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago. The first A321XLR will join the fleet in 2023. Speaking to...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
Lifestyleperuzi.xyz

Flights between Germany and Russia have resumed: airlines

Airline companies said that flights between Germany and Russia had resumed Wednesday evening, after a several-hour interruption as each country blocked the other’s incoming flights as part of the fall-out from tensions over Belarus. “Russian authorities granted permission for Lufthansa to carry out flights to Russia in June. This means...
Worldperuzi.xyz

Germany-Russia flights resume after tit-for-tat cancellations

Airline companies said flights between Germany and Russia had resumed Wednesday evening, after each country blocked the other’s incoming flights as part of the fall-out from tensions over Belarus. “If one company changes these routes, there has to be prior agreement between the company concerned and Russia.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Lufthansa gets green light to resume flights to Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — German airline Lufthansa said late Wednesday that it has received the green light from Russia to resume flights there, after being briefly denied permission, which resulted in a reciprocal blocking of flights by Germany. In a statement, Lufthansa said Russian authorities had issued approval for its...
Aerospace & Defensewkzo.com

Germany-Russia airline service briefly suspended in tit-for-tat moves

BERLIN (Reuters) -Flights between Russia and Germany were briefly suspended on Tuesday after Russia declined to renew Lufthansa’s permit to fly to Moscow on time, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Berlin. Frankfurt Airport’s website showed two flights, one operated by Lufthansa and one by Russia’s Aeroflot, had been cancelled on...
PoliticsFox5 KVVU

3 ethnic Poles from Belarus freed from prison, now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been imprisoned by the country's authoritarian regime are now free and in Poland. The three women arrived in Poland on May 25 but details of them being freed and brought out of neighboring Belarus were only made public Wednesday.
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

Singapore Airlines celebrates 50 years of London flights

Fifty years ago today, on June 3rd, 1971, Singapore Airlines began its long history with the United Kingdom when the first flight – ML782 – flew between London and Singapore. Back then, cabin crew already wore the iconic Pierre Balmain-designed sarong kebaya, however the Boeing 707’s livery was in black...