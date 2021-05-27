Cancel
Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in NYSE debut

marketscreener.com
 9 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - FIGS Inc was valued at $4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's shares opened at $28.30,...

www.marketscreener.com
Businessdawsoncountyjournal.com

BigBear.ai to go public through merger with SPAC GigCapital4 in deal valued at $1.57 bln

GigCapital4, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz and Raluca Dinu in December 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GigCapital2 (GIX) Stockholders Approve Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GigCapital2, Inc. ("GigCapital2") (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. ("UpHealth") and Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak") at a special meeting of stockholders held on June 4, 2021. More than 94.4% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.7% of GigCapital2's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combinations. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging to Merge with SPAC Gores Holdings V (GRSV)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD), a global supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal beverage and glass packaging for the world's leading brands, and Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh's metal packaging business that will be held by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to create an independent public company. The Company intends to apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "AMBP".
StocksStreetInsider.com

A.H. Belo (AHC) Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a reverse stock split of all of the issued and outstanding and treasury shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, at a reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-4. The Company’s shareholders granted authority to the Board to effect the reverse stock split at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2021. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Central Daylight Time on June 8, 2021 (the “Effective Time”). The Company’s Series A common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “AHC” and is expected to begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on June 8, 2021.
Marketsshalemarkets.com

Noble Corp. making a comeback to NYSE

By Nermina Kulovic Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has received approval for listing its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The post Noble Corp. making a comeback to NYSE appeared…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hedge fund Elliott Management owns big Dropbox stake, holds discussions

(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management owns a large stake in Dropbox and has been holding private discussions with the file-sharing service provider for some time, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The hedge fund owns a stake of more than 10% which is valued at more than...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,516 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C-

Shares of ARL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.
Stocksinvesting.com

Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
Businesskitco.com

Aon to sell assets for $1.4 billion to get U.S. nod for mega merger

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon said it will sell some assets to private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners and tech firm Alight for $1.4 billion, in a bid to get U.S. Department of Justice approval for its merger with Willis Towers Watson. The deal includes selling Aon’s U.S. retirement business...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent...
BusinessNews Channel Nebraska

Scrubs maker FIGS soars in healthy market debut

Doctors and nurses aren't likely to be strutting down runways in Milan or New York in their scrubs. But if they did appear in fashion shows, they'd likely wear outfits designed by FIGS, the trendy health care apparel company that went public Thursday. Shares of FIGS surged more than 35%...
EconomyTimes and Democrat

Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Figs, a health care apparel company, has raised more than $580 million in its initial public offering, selling nearly 26.4 million shares at $22 apiece.
Marketsinvesting.com

JD Logistics soars in Hong Kong debut, valuing it at $36 billion

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc soared 14% on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $36 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for what is only the third mega listing in Hong Kong so far this year. Shares of the company, spun...