Nashville, TN

Jason Isbell Leads Nominees for 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoots music favorite Jason Isbell and newcomer Amythyst Kiah lead an intriguing field of nominees for the 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards, snagging three nods each for the upcoming ceremony. Isbell and his band are up for Album and Song of the Year trophies, while the “Cover Me Up”...

www.soundslikenashville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
