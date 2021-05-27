Jason Isbell Leads Nominees for 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

Morgan Wade may seem like an overnight sensation, her story is like one out of a fairy tale. Playing early on a stacked festival bill in her small hometown of Floyd, Virginia (2019’s population is listed as 724) in 2018, Wade’s twangy Americana sound caught the ears of headliner Jason Isbell’s crew who bought merch from Wade and then shared it with members of the band, including Sadler Vaden. The guitarist heard Wade’s immense talent and reached out with an offer of working on honing her songwriting and helping her release material. The result of this collaboration, Reckless, was released earlier this year and struck a chord with music fans far and wide – not just limited to a country music crowd. Rolling Stone Country likened Wade’s songwriting skills to Don Henley and Tom Petty and the 26-year-old singer/songwriter was invited to perform on CBS This Morning in April.