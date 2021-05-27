Cancel
Dierks Bentley Says Seven Peaks Festival Is Back for Labor Day

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry star Dierks Bentley says Seven Peaks Music Festival is coming back for 2021, with dates set for Labor Day weekend. The camping and roots music festival is now in it’s third year, returning to the mountains of Buena Vista, Colorado, September 3-5. Performers set to join Bentley at Seven...

www.soundslikenashville.com
