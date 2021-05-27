Dierks Bentley Says Seven Peaks Festival Is Back for Labor Day

Dierks Bentley is the adventurous type and the country titan put his latest outing on display. On Sunday (May 23), Bentley, 45, took to Instagram to share footage of a recent bike outing, where he ended up busting his hip. "Other than going over the handlebars on mile 60 and busting my hip...good times," the singer captioned a clip of him on the bike, tagging @desertgravel, a Colorado gravel bicycle race. No word on whether the star was critically injured, but he did take to the social media platform to share the moment, after all.