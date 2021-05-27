Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Laine Hardy Celebrates the Diverse Fabric of His DNA

By SLN Staff Writer
soundslikenashville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. According to asianpacificheritage.org, the month pays “tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success.” In recent months, a larger topic of conversation has been brought to light following the the uptick in racial attacks on Asian Americans. As these stories increase in the news cycle, Sounds Like Nashville has invited country star and American Idol winner Laine Hardy to share his personal thoughts on the conversation. Hardy, who is of Korean descent, is embracing his blended heritage publicly and showing that the diversity that flows through his DNA is truly what makes him is truly what makes him an ‘American Idol.’

www.soundslikenashville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ellison
Person
Laine Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Diversity#Aapi#Heritage Month#Asianpacificheritage Org#Pacific Islanders#Asian Americans#American Idol#Mamaw#Etouffee#The Bayou Bengals#Kimchi#Instagram A#Fabric#Woven Strings#Yarn#Korean Descent#Country Star#Conversation#Description
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Laine Hardy to stop in the ArkLaTex Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - He was on cloud 9 back in 2019 after winning American Idol. Now Louisiana native Laine Hardy is touring the country, including a stop in the ArkLaTex. KTBS 3 spoke to Laine about what he's been up to since winning American Idol and if he has any advice to anyone looking to compete.
Minoritiesnprillinois.org

Taking on Skin Color, Art and Politics in 'White'

It's omnipresent, but largely unexamined from a racial perspective — most people who identify themselves as white assume the psychological and sociopolitical weight of their own color isn't a real issue, and don't think skin color equals entitlement and privilege. Now the concept of "whiteness" is the subject of an...
Lifestylecoolmaterial.com

Lego Is Celebrating Pride Month and Diversity With the ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ Set

When it comes to catchy jingles, there are few modern examples that are more ear-worm-y than Tegan and Sara’s “Everything is Awesome” featuring The Lonely Island from the original LEGO Movie. Everyone’s favorite brick builder is taking their commitment to diversity one step further with the release of the Pride Month focused Everyone is Awesome set you see here. Billed as a way to “Celebrate the power of playing together with this colorful new set,” Everyone is Awesome includes 12 different minifigs of varying colors and a total of almost 350 pieces that allow you to build a complete rainbow that properly represents everyone while fostering inclusivity and fun in the process. LEGO Design Lead Matthew Ashton had this to say about the set: “The starting point for this was my feeling that we, as a society, could be doing more to show support for each other and appreciate our differences. Being LGBTQIA+ myself, I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity, and generally spread some LEGO® love to everybody who needs it. Children are our role models and they welcome everyone, no matter their background. Something we should all be aspiring to.” The LEGO ‘Everyone is Awesome Kit’ will be released on June 1st with a suggested retail price of $35.
Minoritiesthebeatdfw.com

The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black Women Who Changed Hollywood Forever

Born on this day in 1906, Josephine Baker was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. Her 1934 film, Zouzou, was filmed at the Joinville Studios in Paris, with sets designed by the art directors Lazare Meerson and Alexandre Trauner. Its release set the stage for Baker and other women of her day to lead theatrical releases.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Film Celebrates Diversity During Pride Month

This June, in honor of Pride Month, Milwaukee Film’s GenreQueer program is proud to present a month long virtual celebration kicking off Friday, June 4, exploring the diversity of LGBTQ+ communities everywhere and amplifying their stories. Throughout Pride Month, the organization will devote several new screenings, conversations, and events to...
MusicEffingham Radio

Hardy Releases Rocking New Song

Hardy posted a new song on Twitter and it’s a rocker. In a press release, he commented, “I’m a huge Rock & Roll fan. That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music, and I wanted to get back to it by putting out a true-blue Rock & Roll song.”
MinoritiesNHPR

Clint Smith Reflects On This Moment

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in 2020 sparked massive protests nationwide. This hour, writer and scholar Clint Smith reflects on this moment, through conversation, letters, and poetry. About Clint Smith. Clint Smith is a writer, poet, teacher, and Emerson Fellow at New America. He is the...
SocietyKLTV

DNA Doe Project

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk. Power of Prayer: Healing Hearts and Minds Program at St. Gregory Cathedral School. An East Texas Christian School is taking a new approach to helping kids navigate the challenges of growing up.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUDY SARZO On What Made RANDY RHOADS So Unique: Music 'Was In His Genes, His DNA'

Legendary hard rock bassist Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) spoke to Two Doods Reviews about what made iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads's approach to heavy metal riffing and guitar soloing so unique. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Randy] was the most rocking, and by rocking, I mean he had metal. He had metal before metal was actually what we know metal as today. He was one of the pioneers of many metal genres just because of the style of playing rhythm guitar and harmonic construction of his compositions. So, he was a wonderful combination of the really schooled musician — music theory; he knew how to read [music]. [That was] very rare. 'Cause remember, most musicians, we — including myself — I was originally inspired to become a musician because I did not come from a musical family, like Randy did, but this was a way to meet girls. So it wasn't until later on that I really gave myself a musical education, and I went to college and studied music and so on. But Randy was raised in a music education family — his mom started a school called Musonia that's still operating today. It's in North Hollywood, California — in the L.A. area. So that's what he knew. He wasn't doing it because of the girls; he was doing it because that's the way he was raised. It was in his genes, his DNA. His brother is a musician also, Kelle, and mom and dad, and all of that. So this was his world, and that made him very, very unique in a world where, let's say, outside of Eddie Van Halen and maybe a couple of other guitar players who were mostly known for being session musicians, we were just rockers. Not necessarily very well educated [in] music theory outside of what rock and roll is all about. We knew rock, and we had a passion for rock. Randy was more than that."
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Beautiful Blackbird Live Celebrates Diversity Through Music

For Atlantans needing a little wind under their wings after a long stretch without live entertainment, the Alliance Theatre flies to the rescue this June. In a traveling series of free outdoor performances, the Theatre is staging “Beautiful Blackbird Live,” a concert based on Ashley Bryan’s children’s book. Chris Moses, Director of Education and Artistic Director of the Alliance Theatre, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his enthusiasm for the play and its vibrant music.
New York City, NYcitizenactionny.org

Activist Check-in: Fabric of Change

It is disturbing to witness the recent outbreak of anti-Semitic threats and violence in New York and across the country. Since Donald Trump’s presidency, the number of attacks targeting the Jewish community in the U.S. has been among the highest ever recorded. In recent weeks attacks have been on the rise, including targeting synagogues and people attending services in Tucson, AZ and Brooklyn, NY. It must be unequivocally clear that hate and discrimination in all of its ugly forms has no place in our communities. Click here to read a statement from Ivette Alfonso, Citizen Action’s president, condemning these acts of violence.
Paso Robles, CAprcity.com

Traditional Indonesian Fabric Dyeing

PASO ROBLES, CA – June 1, 2021 Intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating this month’s ocean scene project based on the techniques of Samantha Wood Art. Using simple materials such as glue and paint, learn a version of the traditional Indonesian fabric dyeing technique known as batik. Then, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 7:00-8:00 pm, share your accomplishments (or challenges) with other Paso Robles City Library online crafters!
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Aunjanue Ellis interview: ‘Lovecraft Country’

“I love the idea that this woman was someone who defied expectations and surprised everyone, including herself and that we are really on a journey of self-discovery with her,” says Aunjanue Ellis about her character arc as Hippolyta Freeman on “Lovecraft Country.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. Hippolyta is...
Minoritiesdigitalspy.com

Vita & Virginia tells the story of true and uncontrollable queer love

In this series, we’re highlighting the shows and movies, streaming on NOW, that have resonated with LGBTQ+ writers. Whether focused on a pioneer in queer history or a particular fictional character, this series shows how visibility can play an important part in self-acceptance. There’s something indescribable about immediate attraction, or...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Classic Laines Black Slippers With Artisan Pearl & Gold PANTHER Brooch

Treat your feet to these snuggly , fluffy faux fur slippers in black, decorated with a stunning panther brooch. Our artisan brooches are beautifully hand made with crystal, pearls and beads, each brooch is designed by our in house team and bought life by our creations team. The best thing...
MinoritiesSmithsonian

LGBTQ+ Women Who Made History

In May 2019, the city of New York announced plans to honor LGBTQ+ activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera with a statue. The city of New York claimed the monument will be the "first permanent, public artwork recognizing transgender women in the world." Johnson and Rivera were prominent figures in uprisings against 1969 police raids at the gay bar Stonewall Inn. Their protests increased visibility for the cause of LGBTQ+ acceptance.