Agriculture

Presenting Your Comprehensive Guide to the Natural Products Industry!

By WholeFoods Magazine Staff
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs major trade shows and events remain cancelled or postponed for the second year in a row amid COVID-19 concerns, we need every tool available to help us stay connected with our colleagues in the natural products community. And you’re looking at one of the best tools out there: the annual WholeFoods Magazine Source Directory, which has been keeping the industry connected for decades. Need to find a new source for a key ingredient? Help with marketing? Distribution? You’ll find the information you are looking for right here, without having to search through a bunch of different company websites to get the answers you need. This directory, which is one of the most comprehensive directories available to the industry, delivers information on thousands of companies. And we have cross-indexed that information in multiple ways, so you can find what you are looking for quickly and easily.

wholefoodsmagazine.com
